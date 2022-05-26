Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5209   TW0005209001

CTCI ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

(5209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
75.40 TWD   +0.80%
04:25aCTCI ADVANCED : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/25CTCI ADVANCED : The Company convenes Year 2022 2nd Investors Conference
PU
04/22CTCI ADVANCED : announces on behalf of CTCI Resources Engineering Inc., Board of directors resolved to distribute the earnings.
PU
Summary 
Summary

CTCI Advanced : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:10:11
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the 2022
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Ratification of the Company's distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
 Approval of the amendment to the Company's "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Ratification of the Company's 2021 business report and
 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 (1)Approval of the amendment of the Company's
    "The Procedure for Acquisition and Disposition of Assets"
 (2)Approval of the amendment to the Company's
    "Rules Governing Procedure for Making of Endorsements or Guarantees"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
