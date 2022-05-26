CTCI Advanced : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
11:10:11
Subject
Important resolutions of the 2022
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Ratification of the Company's distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of the amendment to the Company's "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of the Company's 2021 business report and
financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the amendment of the Company's
"The Procedure for Acquisition and Disposition of Assets"
(2)Approval of the amendment to the Company's
"Rules Governing Procedure for Making of Endorsements or Guarantees"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.