CTCI Advanced : To correct accountant's audit opinion of the company's 2021-year consolidated financial report XBRL filing information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30 2.Company name:CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The company posted that 2021-year consolidated financial report XBRL's accountant's audit opinion with qualified opinion/conclusion which should be actually unqualified opinion/ conclusion. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The company's 2021-year consolidated financial report XBRL with accountant's audit opinion. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Qualified opinion/ conclusion. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Unqualified opinion /conclusion. 9.Countermeasures:Re-announcement declaration. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None