  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5209   TW0005209001

CTCI ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

(5209)
  Report
CTCI Advanced : To correct accountant's audit opinion of the company's 2021-year consolidated financial report XBRL filing information

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 15:17:05
Subject 
 To correct accountant's audit opinion of the
company's 2021-year consolidated financial report
XBRL filing information
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company posted that 2021-year consolidated
financial report XBRL's accountant's audit opinion with qualified
opinion/conclusion which should be actually unqualified opinion/
conclusion.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The company's 2021-year
consolidated financial report XBRL with accountant's audit opinion.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Qualified opinion/
conclusion.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Unqualified opinion
/conclusion.
9.Countermeasures:Re-announcement declaration.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 440 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 273 M 9,52 M 9,52 M
Net cash 2021 1 066 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 12,9%
Capitalization 2 180 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 274
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Chin Chen President, General Manager & Director
Shiming Guo Manager-Finance Department
Kuo Ann Wu Chairman
Qihua Yu Manager-Research & Development
Mingxiong Fan Chief Engineer-System Integration Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.15.34%76
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-6.09%34 644
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-13.42%8 655
OTSUKA CORPORATION-18.76%6 890
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.3.18%6 882
REPLY S.P.A.-14.16%6 358