CTCI Advanced : To correct accountant's audit opinion of the company's 2021-year consolidated financial report XBRL filing information
03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
15:17:05
Subject
To correct accountant's audit opinion of the
company's 2021-year consolidated financial report
XBRL filing information
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company posted that 2021-year consolidated
financial report XBRL's accountant's audit opinion with qualified
opinion/conclusion which should be actually unqualified opinion/
conclusion.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:The company's 2021-year
consolidated financial report XBRL with accountant's audit opinion.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Qualified opinion/
conclusion.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Unqualified opinion
/conclusion.
9.Countermeasures:Re-announcement declaration.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
