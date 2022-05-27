Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTCI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
45.00 TWD   +0.22%
07:33aCTCI : 5/27 Investor conference held by CTCI Group (Online)
PU
05/26CTCI : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
05/22CTCI : will convene Year 2022 2nd Investor Conference
PU
CTCI : 5/27 Investor conference held by CTCI Group (Online)

05/27/2022 | 07:33am EDT
CTCI Corporation The 2nd Investor Conference, 2022

2022.5.27

Disclaimer

  • The consolidated financial statement is hereby based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and audited by CPA.
  • This presentation may include forward-looking statements with respect to the operations and business of the company other than the historical results. The actual results may differ from those indicated forward-looking statements due to unknown risks and uncertainties. Investors should make their own judgement and control the investment risk.

Copyright © 2016 CTCI All Rights Reserved.

Agenda

  • Operation Review
  • Summary of Financial Highlights
  • Business Outlook

3

2

Operation Review

4

Honors and Awards

Carbon Disclosure

Project

Climate Change Score: B

Supplier Engagement Rating: A-

Commonwealth Magazine's

2000 Survey

CTCIranked 32ndamong the 650 largest service industries

ranked No.1in the engineering contract category ; CTCI ASIranked 22ndin the information equipment sales and service category;

ECOVEranked No. 8in the investment holding category

DJSI Index

A component of DJSI's Emerging Markets

index for seven years in a row

Top 5% performer in the

Corporate Governance Evaluation

3 listed companiesin the Group continue to be listed by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation

MSCI ESG and

Constituent Stocks

MSCI ESG Rating: BBB

A constituent stock in Emerging

Markets Small Cap Index

Taiwan Corporate

Sustainability Award

Top 10Domestic Companies Sustainability Model Awards Top 100Performing Companies for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Common Wealth Magazine

5

Copyright © 2016 CTCI All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:32:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
