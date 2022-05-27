CTCI : 5/27 Investor conference held by CTCI Group (Online)
05/27/2022 | 07:33am EDT
CTCI Corporation The 2nd Investor Conference, 2022
2022.5.27
Disclaimer
The consolidated financial statement is hereby based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and audited by CPA.
This presentation may include forward-looking statements with respect to the operations and business of the company other than the historical results. The actual results may differ from those indicated forward-looking statements due to unknown risks and uncertainties. Investors should make their own judgement and control the investment risk.