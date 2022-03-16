CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 2, 3 & 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: CTCI Beijing Co., Ltd. SUB-SUBSIDIARY. The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$49,741,665 thousand. The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,867,693 thousand. The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$3,636,498 thousand. The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event: NT$5,504,191 thousand. The actual loaned amount of the company who was made The endorsements/guarantees: NT$4,417,358 thousand. The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: In response to business growth. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): NT$0 thousand. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its latest financial report:NT$434,105 thousand. Accumulated profit/loss for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its latest financial report: NT$1,650,875 thousand. 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: Terms/conditions of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations:Upon expiration of guarantee liability. Date of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations: The guarantee obligations of CNY 818,422,888 will be released at 2026/03/30 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$99,483,330 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$82,937,048 thousand. 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:500.21% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:49.16% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate for this announcement is based on the data at the end of previous month.