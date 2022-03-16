Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTCI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 2, 3 & 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:19:44
Subject 
 A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph
2, 3 & 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans
of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
CTCI Beijing Co., Ltd.
SUB-SUBSIDIARY.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NT$49,741,665 thousand.
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,867,693 thousand.
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$3,636,498 thousand.
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:
NT$5,504,191 thousand.
The actual loaned amount of the company who was made
The endorsements/guarantees:
NT$4,417,358 thousand.
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
In response to business growth.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
NT$0 thousand.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
 Capital for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its
 latest financial report:NT$434,105 thousand.
 Accumulated profit/loss for whom the endorsements/guarantees
 were made according to its latest financial report:
 NT$1,650,875 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
 Terms/conditions of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee
 obligations:Upon expiration of guarantee liability.
 Date of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations:
 The guarantee obligations of CNY 818,422,888 will be released at
 2026/03/30
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$99,483,330 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$82,937,048 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:500.21%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:49.16%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate for this announcement
is based on the data at the end of previous month.

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTCI CORPORATION
03:38aCTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 2, 3 & 4 of Article 25 of the Regu..
PU
03/08CTCI : Board of directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of shareholders i..
PU
03/08CTCI : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for FY2021 has been app..
PU
03/08CTCI : Board of Directors resolved distribution of 2021 profits
PU
03/08CTCI : Announcement of the BOD's approval regarding the issuance of restricted stock award..
PU
03/04CTCI : Announcement for the distribution of the Cash Dividend approved by the board of dir..
PU
02/21Radium and CTCI Corp. Receive the Reclaimed Water BTO Project of North District Water R..
CI
01/28CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 3 of Article 25 of the Regulations..
PU
01/27CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations..
PU
01/15CTCI Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 74 170 M 2 595 M 2 595 M
Net income 2022 2 115 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
Net Debt 2022 4 362 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 34 641 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CTCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTCI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,10 TWD
Average target price 51,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION21.24%1 212
VINCI-1.71%56 536
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.00%32 038
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.00%31 273
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.15%20 074
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.98%19 791