Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTCI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

06/15/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 11:48:48
Subject 
 A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph
4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
CB&I-CTCI B.V.
Joint venture company.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NT$108,368,274 thousand.
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NT$0 thousand.
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The actual loaned amount of the company who was made
The endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
In response to business growth.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
NT$0 thousand.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
 Capital for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its
 latest financial report:NT$0thousand.
 Accumulated profit/loss for whom the endorsements/guarantees
 were made according to its latest financial report:
 NT$3,712,183 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
 Terms/conditions of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee
 obligations:Upon expiration of guarantee liability.
 Date of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations:
The guarantee obligations of USD70,632.9325 thousand will be released at
2023/09/30
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$180,613,790 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$78,683,403 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:435.64%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:11.36%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate are based on the data at the end of previous month.

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTCI CORPORATION
12:03aCTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations..
PU
05/31CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations..
PU
05/30CTCI : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Fun..
PU
05/27CTCI : 5/27 Investor conference held by CTCI Group (Online)
PU
05/26CTCI : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
05/22CTCI : will convene Year 2022 2nd Investor Conference
PU
05/19CTCI Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
05/04CTCI Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations..
PU
04/25CTCI : Announces on behalf major Subsidiary- CTCI MAC., Change of chief internal auditor
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 93 846 M 3 160 M 3 160 M
Net income 2022 2 865 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 290 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 6,89%
Capitalization 36 178 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart CTCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTCI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,30 TWD
Average target price 59,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION24.46%1 201
VINCI-9.92%50 642
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 035
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.46%27 561
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.25%21 193
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.57%18 564