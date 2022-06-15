CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: CB&I-CTCI B.V. Joint venture company. The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$108,368,274 thousand. The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NT$0 thousand. The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$2,051,887 thousand. The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event: NT$2,051,887 thousand. The actual loaned amount of the company who was made The endorsements/guarantees: NT$2,051,887 thousand. The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: In response to business growth. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): NT$0 thousand. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its latest financial report:NT$0thousand. Accumulated profit/loss for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its latest financial report: NT$3,712,183 thousand. 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: Terms/conditions of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations:Upon expiration of guarantee liability. Date of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations: The guarantee obligations of USD70,632.9325 thousand will be released at 2023/09/30 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$180,613,790 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$78,683,403 thousand. 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:435.64% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:11.36% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate are based on the data at the end of previous month.