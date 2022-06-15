CTCI : A Public Announcement according to the Paragraph 4 of Article 25 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
CB&I-CTCI B.V.
Joint venture company.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NT$108,368,274 thousand.
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NT$0 thousand.
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The actual loaned amount of the company who was made
The endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,051,887 thousand.
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
In response to business growth.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
NT$0 thousand.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made according to its
latest financial report:NT$0thousand.
Accumulated profit/loss for whom the endorsements/guarantees
were made according to its latest financial report:
NT$3,712,183 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
Terms/conditions of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee
obligations:Upon expiration of guarantee liability.
Date of release of the Company's endorsement/guarantee obligations:
The guarantee obligations of USD70,632.9325 thousand will be released at
2023/09/30
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$180,613,790 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$78,683,403 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:435.64%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:11.36%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate are based on the data at the end of previous month.