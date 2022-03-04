|
CTCI : Announcement for the distribution of the Cash Dividend approved by the board of directors on behalf of CTCI MACHINERY CORPORATION
Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/04
Time of announcement
15:12:27
Subject
Announcement for the distribution of the Cash Dividend
approved by the board of directors on behalf of
CTCI MACHINERY CORPORATION
Date of events
2022/03/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of
NTD 142,622,251
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
|Sales 2021
|
64 966 M
2 313 M
2 313 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 497 M
53,3 M
53,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 991 M
106 M
106 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|21,3x
|Yield 2021
|4,71%
|Capitalization
|
32 030 M
1 141 M
1 141 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,54x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,47x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 060
|Free-Float
|70,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
41,70 TWD
|Average target price
51,00 TWD
|Spread / Average Target
22,3%