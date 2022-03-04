Log in
CTCI : Announcement for the distribution of the Cash Dividend approved by the board of directors on behalf of CTCI MACHINERY CORPORATION

03/04/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/04 Time of announcement 15:12:27
Subject 
 Announcement for the distribution of the Cash Dividend
approved by the board of directors on behalf of
CTCI MACHINERY CORPORATION
Date of events 2022/03/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of
NTD 142,622,251
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 64 966 M 2 313 M 2 313 M
Net income 2021 1 497 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 991 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 32 030 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 70,9%
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION12.10%1 141
VINCI-1.28%57 310
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.80%36 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.55%32 398
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.71%23 303
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED7.78%21 078