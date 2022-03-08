Log in
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTCI : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for FY2021 has been approved by the board of directors

03/08/2022 | 06:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 19:31:41
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's consolidated financial
report for FY2021 has been approved by
the board of directors
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):70,540,414
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):4,001,907
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,175,247
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):3,033,528
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,403,011
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,642,175
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.15
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):87,424,705
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):66,863,840
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):16,580,555
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 64 966 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
Net income 2021 1 497 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 991 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 31 223 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CTCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTCI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,65 TWD
Average target price 51,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION9.27%1 104
VINCI-11.69%50 383
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.40%36 308
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.76%29 829
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.12%22 762
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.37%21 490