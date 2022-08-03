Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTCI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
43.65 TWD   -0.80%
07:39aCTCI : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
PU
05:56aCTCI : Announcement of CTCI regarding the BOD's approval of the participation in cash injection to 100% owned subsidiary CTCI Singapore Pte. Ltd.
PU
04:46aCTCI : Announcement according to article 22-1-2&22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTCI : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 19:15:51
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's consolidated financial
report for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by
the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):44,803,831
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,922,007
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,995,287
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,129,491
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,033,448
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,581,839
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.05
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):95,690,406
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):75,211,454
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):16,614,634
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 91 669 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
Net income 2022 2 760 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net cash 2022 444 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 34 104 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart CTCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTCI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,65 TWD
Average target price 61,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION17.34%1 140
VINCI-1.60%52 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.41%32 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 561
QUANTA SERVICES20.63%19 876
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.28%19 427