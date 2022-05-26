Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTCI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
44.90 TWD   +2.75%
06:40aCTCI : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
05/22CTCI : will convene Year 2022 2nd Investor Conference
PU
05/19CTCI Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
CTCI : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 13:40:45
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/26
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
  Cash dividends : TWD1,776,077,870
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/04
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/05
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/09
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/09
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
