CTCI : Board of directors resolved to rename the "ESG Committee" to the "ESG & Net Zero Committee"

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/15 2.Company name:CTCI Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: CTCI Group attaches great importance to climate change issues and actively responds to Taiwan��s Net Zero Action. In order to demonstrate its determination to net zero, the Board of Directors resolved to rename the ��ESG Committee�� to the ��ESG & Net Zero Committee��. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None