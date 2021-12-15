Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTCI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9933   TW0009933002

CTCI CORPORATION

(9933)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTCI : Board of directors resolved to rename the "ESG Committee" to the "ESG & Net Zero Committee"

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/15 Time of announcement 18:01:05
Subject 
 Board of directors resolved to rename
the "ESG Committee" to the "ESG & Net Zero Committee"
Date of events 2021/12/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/15
2.Company name:CTCI Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
  CTCI Group attaches great importance to climate change issues and
  actively responds to Taiwan��s Net Zero Action.
  In order to demonstrate its determination to net zero,
  the Board of Directors resolved to rename
  the ��ESG Committee�� to the ��ESG & Net Zero Committee��.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 64 966 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
Net income 2021 1 497 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 991 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 5,49%
Capitalization 27 301 M 980 M 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart CTCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTCI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,80 TWD
Average target price 51,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Jen Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Meng Chih Lin Chief Financial Officer & Associate
Tsung Hsing Yang Chairman
Ming Cheng Hsiao Deputy GM-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTCI CORPORATION-6.28%980
VINCI4.18%54 413
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED45.17%34 525
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.22%31 687
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.76%21 371
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.12%19 863