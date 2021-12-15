CTCI : Board of directors resolved to rename the "ESG Committee" to the "ESG & Net Zero Committee"
12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTCI Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/15
Time of announcement
18:01:05
Subject
Board of directors resolved to rename
the "ESG Committee" to the "ESG & Net Zero Committee"
Date of events
2021/12/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/15
2.Company name:CTCI Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
CTCI Group attaches great importance to climate change issues and
actively responds to Taiwan��s Net Zero Action.
In order to demonstrate its determination to net zero,
the Board of Directors resolved to rename
the ��ESG Committee�� to the ��ESG & Net Zero Committee��.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CTCI Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:06 UTC.