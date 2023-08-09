Statement of Operating Revenue(9933

CTCI)

Unit:NTD'000

Year/Month2023 / 7

Items

Operating Revenue

This Month

8,276,730

The

Corresponding7,859,156

Month Last Year

Increase or417,574 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease5.31 Percentage

Accumulated This

Year

53,968,461

Accumulated The

Corresponding52,662,987

Month Last Year

Increase or1,305,474 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease2.48 Percentage

  1. Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
  2. Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.

