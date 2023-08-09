Statement of Operating Revenue(9933
CTCI)
Unit:NTD'000
Year/Month：2023 / 7
Items
Operating Revenue
This Month
8,276,730
The
Corresponding7,859,156
Month Last Year
Increase or417,574 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease5.31 Percentage
Accumulated This
Year
53,968,461
Accumulated The
Corresponding52,662,987
Month Last Year
Increase or1,305,474 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease2.48 Percentage
- Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
- Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.
