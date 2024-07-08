Statement of Operating Revenue(9933 CTCI)

Unit:NTD'000

Year/Month2024 / 6

Items

Operating Revenue

This Month

9,747,822

The Corresponding

Month Last Year

7,898,239

Increase or1,849,583 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease23.42 Percentage

Accumulated This

Year

60,102,990

Accumulated The

Corresponding45,691,731

Month Last Year

Increase or14,411,259 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease31.54 Percentage

  1. Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
  2. Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.

