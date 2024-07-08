Statement of Operating Revenue(9933 CTCI)
Unit:NTD'000
Year/Month：2024 / 6
Items
Operating Revenue
This Month
9,747,822
The Corresponding
Month Last Year
7,898,239
Increase or1,849,583 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease23.42 Percentage
Accumulated This
Year
60,102,990
Accumulated The
Corresponding45,691,731
Month Last Year
Increase or14,411,259 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease31.54 Percentage
- Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
- Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CTCI Corporation published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 03:10:09 UTC.