Statement of Operating Revenue(9933 CTCI)

Unit:NTD'000

Year/Month2024 / 5

Items

Operating Revenue

This Month

11,086,951

The Corresponding

Month Last Year

9,279,140

Increase or1,807,811 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease19.48 Percentage

Accumulated This

Year

50,355,168

Accumulated The

Corresponding37,793,492

Month Last Year

Increase or12,561,676 Decrease Amount

Increase or

Decrease33.24 Percentage

  1. Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
  2. Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.

Disclaimer

CTCI Corporation published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 02:47:01 UTC.