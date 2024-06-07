Statement of Operating Revenue(9933 CTCI)
Unit:NTD'000
Year/Month：2024 / 5
Items
Operating Revenue
This Month
11,086,951
The Corresponding
Month Last Year
9,279,140
Increase or1,807,811 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease19.48 Percentage
Accumulated This
Year
50,355,168
Accumulated The
Corresponding37,793,492
Month Last Year
Increase or12,561,676 Decrease Amount
Increase or
Decrease33.24 Percentage
- Listed companies, TPEx listed companies, emerging stock companies and financial institutions supervised by the FSC have been applying IFRSs since 2013; Unlisted public companies have been applying IFRSs since 2015. Under IFRSs operating revenue is reported as consolidated operating Revenue, or individual operating revenue whom is without subsidiaries.
- Operating revenue of financial companies and financial holding companies is net revenue under IFRSs since 2013.
