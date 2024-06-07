CTCI Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the turnkey projects for building factories. The businesses include professional technical services such as feasibility studies and overall planning, project management, among others. Refining and petrochemical engineering is mainly engaged in the refining of various oil products and the production of petrochemical products. Electric power projects include nuclear power plants, gas-fired power plants and others. Infrastructure projects include traffic projects. Environmental engineering includes the construction and operation of garbage incinerators, waste treatment, water treatment and others. General industry includes steel mills, storage, transportation and handling facilities. High-tech and biochemical projects include electronic factories and pharmaceutical factories. The Company operates in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, the United States, India, China, the Middle East and others.