CTCI 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Fine Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5), secondary PM2.5, along with its precursors, there will be ongoing opportunities for the construction or renovation of municipal and industrial energy-from-waste plants. Moreover, several projects related to the Forward- looking Infrastructure Development Program have entered the comprehensive planning review stage and are set to enter the bidding process upon approval. This trend contributes to the growth of opportunities for the CTCI Group in the infrastructure sector.

In the high-tech sector, apart from extending a lively discussion on contracts regarding plant construction with existing domestic and international clients in industries such as semiconductors, memory, data centers, and battery, CTCI is also integrating internal resources within the group to continuously explore new areas, such as the biotechnology industry, automated warehousing, plant renovations, and secondary equipment matching. After experiencing a slowdown in the semiconductor and memory industry due to the digestion of chip inventory in the year 2023, market forecasts predict that global inventory will return to normal levels in 2024. Both front-end wafer manufacturing plants and back-end packaging and testing plants are expected to experience double- digit rebound growth. During this wave of growth in the semiconductor industry, CTCI is able to identify a growing demand for third-generation semiconductors, such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, as well as advanced packaging processes, targeting relevant opportunities for plant construction. With a growing global demand for high-speed computing, Taiwan's stable infrastructure, strategic geographical location, and emphasis on cybersecurity continue to attract international data center operators and hosting service providers to explore investment opportunities. Drawing upon its successful project experiences both domestically and internationally with leading data center operators, CTCI has become the preferred choice for international data center operators looking to invest in Taiwan for the first time. CTCI aims to provide end-to-end services from the initial stages of the project, seizing business opportunities with full command.

2. China

According to the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 of the People's Republic of China and the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development (the 14th Five-Year Plan), the petrochemical industry will mainly focus on developing towards a high-end, green, and differentiated aspect. As for the oil refining industry, China is promoting "refining-petrochemical integration," shifting from producing relatively low- priced refined oil products to oils and petrochemical raw materials with higher value. China's goal is to achieve a refining-integration rate of 20% by 2025. Policies will be specifically made in order to support the integration of refining-petrochemical and scale