Taiwan

Taoyuan, July 10, 2024- The grand opening of the "Vantage TPE1 data center" contracted by CTCI was held on July 10. It is the first data center in Taiwan established by Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses. Located in Taoyuan, the five-story, 16MW data center occupies approximately one hectare of land, with the opening ceremony hosted by Raymond Tong, President, APAC at Vantage, and attended by Chang San-Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City in person to celebrate, along with Michael Yang, Chairman of CTCI, and Neil Chen, deputy head of CTCI's Advanced Technology Facilities Business Operations (ATFBO).

Michael Yang, Chairman of CTCI, stated that as Vantage has been committed to the development of the technology industry with a sustainable mindset, CTCI has also long been actively supporting global clients to develop "green engineering" through its advanced carbon-reducing technology. We are grateful to Vantage for entrusting CTCI with its first data center in Taiwan. Together, we will promote Taiwan's economic growth and sustainable development.

As a leading and a global top 100 engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider, CTCI is the company with the most extensive experience and expertise in contracting overseas EPC projects in Taiwan, and is the preferred partner of renowned global clients. With a track record in the advanced technology sector across Taiwan, China, and the America, CTCI has built its presence in construction projects including data centers, semiconductors and their supply chains, DRAM, smartphone assembly plants, and lithium battery factories. In the future, with the "most reliable" service quality, CTCI will continue to help global clients develop construction projects that benefit both the economy and the environment, fulfilling its ESG vision of being the "Guardian of Sustainable Earth".



(From left to right) Group photo of Michael Yang, Chairman of CTCI, Chang San-Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City, Raymond Tong, President, APAC at Vantage, Emile M.P. Chang, Director-General DOIP, MOEA, and Liang You-Wen, Director-General of Taipei Branch, Bureau of Industrial Parks, MOEA during the opening ceremony.