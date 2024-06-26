Media Center

Hsinchu, June 26, 2024- CTCI, Taiwan's largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider, has been actively echoing the government's "Enhancement of Water Production by Technology" policy. With its track record of constructing multiple water reclamation plants, CTCI, along with its subsidiary ECOVE Environment Services Corp., has expanded the Group's services to the sector of seawater desalination by signing a contract to construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hsinchu City. Partnering with SUEZ, a well-known global service provider specialized in circular solutions for water and waste, and Hung Hua Construction, an expert in maritime construction, the procured contract is worth approximately NTD$17.7 billion. Expected to be completed by 2028, the desalination plant is designed to produce 100,000 tons of water per day, making it the largest seawater desalination plant in Taiwan's public construction record.

Close to Nanliao Fishing Port in Hsinchu City, this project is prioritized for construction among the eight 100,000-ton government-led seawater desalination plants. The scope of this project encompasses project management, engineering design, procurement, construction, and 15-year operation and maintenance, with the 30 million tons of desalinated water incorporated into the tap water system for supplying human consumption and high-tech industrial use in Hsinchu City. This diversification of water resources will foster economic growth, giving a boost to the government's policy of turning Taiwan into an "artificial intelligence (AI) island".

With over 40 years of experience in the field of water resources, CTCI has developed numerous Green Engineering projects worldwide, implementing net zero and protecting the ecosystem. Several leading seawater desalination technologies have been introduced into the process for optimization, achieving the benefits of saving energy by 17% and reducing carbon emissions by 16%, equivalent to the carbon reduction capacity of 60 Daan Forest Parks through saving construction space, reducing the use of chemical additives, generating less sludge, and installing solar panels for energy recovery and reuse.

As for brine discharge that concerns the public, the innovative brine reuse for less discharge technology has contributed to 400 thousand tons of decrease in brine discharge, saving seawater and protecting the marine ecosystem. In addition, in order to connect with the fisherman's wharf, the plant site is designed to incorporate a 17-kilometer coastline and a trail for tourism to revitalize the coastal area, acting as a low-carbon exemplary park for public leisure. Furthermore, this project is an academia-industry collaboration with National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, carrying out research on mineral extraction through carbon dioxide reaction in brine, with the hope of transforming it into business product to realize circular economy and protect the ecosystem.

In response to the business opportunities of global water recycling, and the government's "Enhancement of Water Production by Technology" policy, CTCI has continued to expand its services, securing contracts of investing, constructing, and operating five water reclamation plants. Among them, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Reclaimed Water Plant has been recognized as the world's first industrial reclaimed water plant introduced into the chip-making process. The contracted seawater desalination plant will serve as a key step for CTCI and Taiwan to venture into the field of seawater desalination, while marking another achievement for CTCI's Green Engineering project in fulfilling the ESG vision of being a "Guardian of Sustainable Earth".

