Taipei, July 4, 2023 - The "Zhishan Splendor - Shilin Cultural Festival" commenced with a grand opening concert held at the lobby of CTCI on July 1st. The event marked the beginning of the two-month-long festival with the enchanting melodies performed by the "CTCI Philharmonic Guitar Club" and the "Bailing Elementary School Recorder Ensemble." Since its inaugural event in 2010, CTCI has continuously sponsored and participated in the festival as a prominent local enterprise, making it one of the most highly anticipated annual cultural celebrations.

This year's festival showcases a diverse array of activities, including multiple music feasts. Moreover, the Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden is hosting a special exhibition showcasing common wildlife specimens found in Taipei, while sharing the results of ecological surveys conducted in various art and cultural venues in Taipei. The aim is to provide the public with a deeper understanding of Taipei's rich biodiversity while immersing themselves in the historical charm of Shilin.

Following the captivating opening concert, Mr. Ming-Huang Li, Director of Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden, presented the research findings of the "Urban Explorers Biodiversity Collaboration Project," in which CTCI also participated and sponsored.

Mr. Ting-Chuang Li, CEO at CTCI Group Shared Services, expressed that the company is committed to being a "Guardian of Sustainable Earth" and fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. He expressed great delight in collaborating on this project with Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden and the nine major cultural exhibition halls, collectively striving for ecological conservation. By actively involving the public- from participating in surveys to implementing conservation plans- they aim to safeguard Taipei City's biodiversity.

CTCI is playing an active role to conserve biodiversity. In addition to the "Zhishan Splendor - Shilin Cultural Festival," CTCI proactively promotes the "CTCI Biodiversity Project - Green Water for Vitality," which integrates its core business, operating bases, and local cultural partners. Starting with a comprehensive understanding of water resources, rivers, wetlands, and the environmental conditions of each area, it takes action to protect natural resources and gradually expand its social influence.

CTCI leverages "green engineering" to create a win-win situation for the economy and the environment. For example, the "Fengshan Water Resources Center" project produces 45,000 tons of reclaimed water daily for industrial use while also providing 20,000 tons of discharged water to the nearby Dadong Wetland Park's ecological pond, contributing to the preservation of biological habitats. Furthermore, the TSMC South Science Park Reclaimed Water Plant and the Fengshan and Linhai Water Resources Centers not only supply reclaimed water and related technical support but also develop environmental education programs, actively promoting biodiversity conservation in neighboring communities and schools, and collaborating with external organizations to implement conservation efforts throughout Taiwan.

Looking ahead, as a pioneer of sustainability in the domestic engineering industry, CTCI will continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility. Through the practice of "company-wide ESG," the company will utilize its core business to foster "green engineering" and act as an invisible force driving the public towards embracing a "green lifestyle," all for the purpose of working towards a better and sustainable future.



A group photo featuring Mr. Ting-Chuang Li (2nd from right in the back row), CEO at CTCI Group Shared Services; Joanne Ho (1st from right in the back row), CTCI's Chief Sustainability Officer; Zhao-Xian, Li (2nd from left in the back row), Chief Director of Wild Bird Society of Taipei; and Ming-Huang Li (1st from left in the front row), Director of Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden.





The Zhishan Splendor - Shilin Cultural Festival commenced with a grand opening concert held at the lobby of CTCI. Around 250 people joined the event.

Mr. Ting-Chuang Li (1st from left), CEO at CTCI Group Shared Services, Joanne Ho (1st from right), CTCI's Chief Sustainability Officer, and colleagues from CTCI Philharmonic Guitar Club posed for a group photo.