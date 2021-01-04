Log in
CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 01/04/2021 Notice to the Market - Biguacu Project obtained environmental license

01/04/2021 | 04:12pm EST
CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Biguacu Project obtained environmental license

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Company") hereby announces that Biguacu Project obtained the environmental license for "Ratones" substation and for the equipment in the transition zone from the Santa Catarina State Institute for the Environment ("IMA") on December 30th, 2020.

Biguaçu execute the project of Lot 1 of transmission auction 02/2018 held in June 2018. Located in the state of Santa Catarina it involves the construction of a substation with total capacity of 300 MVA, expansion of an existing substation, and construction of a 57 km transmission line including overhead, seabed, and underground stretches.

The construction work can now begin. The transmission line environmental license process is ongoing.

ANEEL capex totals BRL641 million and the Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) is BRL42 million (2020/2021 tariff cycle). ANEEL's stipulated deadline for startup is September 2023.

The Company reiterates its commitment to creating value through projects that contribute to the expansion of the electricity transmission system in Brazil.

São Paulo, January 4th, 2021.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

