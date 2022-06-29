Log in
    TRPL4   BRTRPLACNPR1

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.

(TRPL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-06-29 pm EDT
22.96 BRL   -0.39%
05:52pCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELETRICA PAULISTA S A : 06/29/2022 Presentation | Citi 14th Annual Brazil Equity Conference (29.06.2022)
PU
05/18CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELETRICA PAULISTA S A : Isa cteep attains environmental license for operation of três lagoas project
PU
05/03CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 06/29/2022 Presentation | Citi 14th Annual Brazil Equity Conference (29.06.2022)

06/29/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Data Base: March/22

GROWTH STORY WITH SUSTAINABLE VALUE GENERATION

  • Auction Pinheiros
    IESUL Madeira¹
  • Extension of the Main Contract (059/2001) for 30 years
  • Aquisition Evrecy (100%)
    IEMG (40%)
  • Auction Garanhuns¹

Auction

Auction

Ivaí²

Minuano

Tibagi

Três Lagoas

Itaquerê

Aquisition

Itapura Bauru

Triângulo Mineiro

PBTE

Aguapeí

2006

2009

2016

2018

2020

2008

2012

2017

2019

2021

Auction

Auction

Auction

Auction

ISA acquires a

Serra do Japi

Paraguaçu²

Biguaçu

Riacho Grande

CTEEP and becomes

Aimorés²

Itapura

a controlling

Itaúnas

Lorena

shareholder

Aquisition

Auction

IESul (50%)

IEMG

Note:

IENNE

¹ 51% ISA CTEEP

² 50% ISA CTEEP

FULFILLMENT AND EVENTS OF 2022

Auction 001/2022

Withdrawal of

12ª Issue of

Start-up

Auction

Sponsorship

Debentures

Três Lagoas

Public Event

002/2022

PSAP/CTEEP

ISA CTEEP Day

Jan

Fev

Mar

Abr

Mai

Jun

Jul

Ago

Set

Out

Nov

Dez

Note:

¹ 50% ISA CTEEP

Start-up

IE Aimorés¹

Start-up

IE Paraguaçu¹

IE Ivaí¹

IE Biguaçu

IE Itaúnas

  • ESG ISA CTEEP page launch

OUR STRATEGY

Making social and environmental positive impact

ESG

Ensuring

corporate

longevity

GENERATE

SUSTAINABLE

VALUE

Generating

shareholder

value

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL E GOVERNANCE

AMBIENTAL

  • Jaguar Connection Program
  • Carbon Neutral since 2018¹
  • Annual CO2 reduction target linked to executive variable compensation
  • Pioneering and constant broadcaster of green bonds since 2018

¹Scopes 1 and 2, excluding losses

SOCIAL

  • Private Social Investment: + 50 million invested since 2017
  • Diversity Program "Other Looks"
  • 60% participation of women on the executive board
  • Internship program that prioritizes diversity and inclusion in its selection process

GOVERNANCE

  • New Code of Ethics and Conduct: Focusing on corporate sustainability
  • Criation of ESG committee with direct report to the
    CA

ASSET MANAGEMENT AS A TOOL OF EXCELLENCE

GOVERNANCE

Efficiency in operations with high levels of availability and quality of customer service

STRATEGY

Maintenance and renovation

strategies based on cost, risk and performance pillars

OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

SUSTENTANABILITY

Present in 17 Brazilian states with the

best planning, execution and analysis practices

SEGURITY

Safety as a non-negotiable value in our operations and as a culture in our day-to-day

* ISA CTEEP tools that guarantee our operational excellence

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
