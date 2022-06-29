CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 06/29/2022 Presentation | Citi 14th Annual Brazil Equity Conference (29.06.2022)

Data Base: March/22
GROWTH STORY WITH SUSTAINABLE VALUE GENERATION
• Auction
Ivaí²
Minuano
Tibagi
Três Lagoas
Itaquerê
•
Aquisition
Itapura Bauru
Triângulo Mineiro
PBTE
Aguapeí
2006
2009
2016
2018
2020
2008
2012
2017
2019
2021
•
Auction
• Auction
ISA acquires a
Serra do Japi
Paraguaçu²
Biguaçu
Riacho Grande
CTEEP and becomes
Aimorés²
Itapura
a controlling
Itaúnas
Lorena
shareholder
Aquisition
IESul (50%)
IEMG
Note:
IENNE
¹ 51% ISA CTEEP
² 50% ISA CTEEP
FULFILLMENT AND EVENTS OF 2022
• Auction 001/2022
• Withdrawal of
• 12ª Issue of
• Start-up
Sponsorship
Debentures
Três Lagoas
• Public Event
002/2022
PSAP/CTEEP
ISA CTEEP Day
Jan
Fev
Mar
Abr
Mai
Jun
Jul
Ago
Set
Out
Nov
Dez
Note:
¹ 50% ISA CTEEP
• Start-up
IE Aimorés¹
IE Paraguaçu¹
IE Ivaí¹
IE Biguaçu
IE Itaúnas
OUR STRATEGY
Making social and environmental positive impact
ESG
Ensuring
corporate
longevity
GENERATE
SUSTAINABLE
VALUE
Generating
shareholder
value
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL E GOVERNANCE
AMBIENTAL
¹Scopes 1 and 2, excluding losses
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
ASSET MANAGEMENT AS A TOOL OF EXCELLENCE
Efficiency in operations with high levels of availability and quality of customer service
STRATEGY
Maintenance and renovation
strategies based on cost, risk and performance pillars
OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
SUSTENTANABILITY
Present in 17 Brazilian states with the
best planning, execution and analysis practices
SEGURITY
Safety as a non-negotiable value in our operations and as a culture in our day-to-day
* ISA CTEEP tools that guarantee our operational excellence
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:51:08 UTC.