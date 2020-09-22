CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 09/22/2020 Notice to the Market - Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA
CNPJ/MF n.° 02.998.611/0001-04
NIRE 35300170571
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Company") hereby informs that its Board of Directors has elected Ms Silvia Diniz Wada as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer.
Ms Wada graduated in Economics from "Universidade São Paulo" and holds a master's degree in Business Management from "Ibmec". With more than 10 years of experience in M&A, she has worked at Deloitte, Hirashima&Associados and most recent at Energias do Brasil Group (EDP), where she was the head of M&A and Director of Solar Business and Services.
The Company welcomes Ms Wada, who will be vested on her position on October 1st,2020.
São Paulo, September 22, 2020
Alessandro Gregori Filho
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
