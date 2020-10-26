CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 10/26/2020 Contractual amendment of IE Tibagi

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Contractual amendment of IE Tibagi

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP," "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the board of Brazil's National Electricity Regulatory Agency (ANEEL) held today approved the proposal for a contractual amendment for IE Tibagi.

IE Tibagi, a subsidiary 100% owned by ISA CTEEP, was organized to execute the project auctioned under lot 05 of the transmission auction held in April 2017. Located in the states of São Paulo and Paraná, the project consists of installation of the 230-kV transmission line Nova Porto Primavera (Paraná) - Rosana (São Paulo), with length of 18 km, and expansion of the substation 230/138 kV Rosana, which will interconnect the substation Nova Porto Primavera.

The Company sought the best technical and economic arrangement for the execution of this project. At the time of authorization to start tests, ANEEL understood that the optimizations surpassed the provisions of the invitation to bid and proposed an agreement to be formalized via a contractual amendment. As a result, the Permitted Annual Revenue ("RAP") will change from BRL18.3 million to BRL15.9 million (auction base date), which represents a reduction of 13.5% in RAP, and an adjustment parcel ("PA") with discount of BRL6.7 million in the tariff cycle 2020-2021 will be included.

With the amendment to the 26/2017 concession contract, the Company will request authorization for testing to the National Electricity System Operator (ONS). The Company believes that energization will occur in the coming weeks, with anticipation of nine months.

Investment in IE Tibagi amounted to BRL118 million, a decrease of 12% in relation to the ANEEL capex. EBITDA margin is estimated at ~90%. IE Tibagi operates under a presumptive profit tax regime.

The project has been funded through debentures issued by ISA CTEEP: with, to date, BRL21 million from the 7th issue (IPCA + 4.7% p.a.) and BRL82 million from the 8th issue (IPCA + 3.5% p.a.). Considering the proceeds from the two issues, the Company already has financed 87% of the project.

The Company reinforces its commitment to create value through projects that contribute to expanding the power transmission system in Brazil.

São Paulo, October 26, 2020

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer