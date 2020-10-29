CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 10/29/2020 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

A Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.998.611/0001- 04

NIRE 35300170571

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDENDS

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA ("ISA CTEEP" or "Company") announces that, pursuant to the approval during the 372nd Meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, will pay dividends on November 13, 2020, in the total amount of BRL343,999,678.60 (three hundred and forty-threemillion, nine hundred and ninety nine thousand, six hundred and seventy- eight reais and sixty cents) corresponding to BRL0.522095 per share of both types.

The interim dividends will be incorporated to the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year of 2020 pursuant to Article 202 of Brazilian Corporate Laws.

The payment of the interim dividends described above shall be subject to the record date on November 04, 2020. Therefore, the shares issued by the Company will be traded as ex-dividend as of November 05, 2020.

For American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") payment will be made through JP Morgan, the depositary bank for the Company's ADRs. Information regarding the payment date and other information can be obtained at website https://adr.com.

São Paulo, October 29, 2020

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores