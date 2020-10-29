Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.    TRPL4   BRTRPLACNPR1

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.

(TRPL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 10/29/2020 Notice to the Market - Startup of IE Itaquerê

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Startup of IE Itaquerê

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Company") hereby announces that IE Itaquerê, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ISA CTEEP, has obtained Partial Release ("TLP") from the National Electricity System Operator ("ONS") to start operations, 11 months in advance of the ANEEL deadline.

IE Itaquerê was set up to execute the project of Lot 6 of transmission auction 005/2016 held in April 2017. Located in the state of São Paulo, it includes the installation of three 500 kV (-180/+300) MVAr synchronous compensators at the Araraquara 2 substation. The installation of this equipment in the substation benefits the National Interconnected System (SIN) as a whole and, especially, provides voltage control for the 440 and 500 kV systems in the state of São Paulo. The first synchronous compensator started up on July 28, the second on September 6 and the third on September 15, 2020.

IE Itaquerê capex totaled around R$250 million, approximately 40% lower than ANEEL's capex. EBITDA margin is estimated at ~95%. IE Itaquerê comes under the presumed income tax regime. The Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) is R$52 million (2020/2021 tariff cycle). The Company has been receiving 90% of proportional RAP since their respective start up. The Final Release ("TLD") is expected to be obtained in 4Q20 for full receipt of RAP.

The project has been financed through debentures issued by ISA CTEEP, which has so far raised BRL65 million from the 7th issue (IPCA + 4.7% p.a.) and BRL110 million from the 8th issue (IPCA + 3.5% p.a.) Considering the proceeds from these two issues, the Company has already financed around 70% of the project.

The Company reiterates its commitment to creating value through projects that contribute to the expansion of the electricity transmission system in Brazil.

São Paulo, October 29, 2020.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
06:35aCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 10/29/2020 Notice to the Market - Startup..
PU
10/26CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 10/26/2020 Contractual amendment of IE Ti..
PU
10/14CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 10/14/2020 NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS - ..
PU
09/22CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 09/22/2020 Notice to the Market - Chief S..
PU
08/20CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 08/20/2020 Changes at ISA CTEEP's executi..
PU
08/12CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/08/2020 Contrato de Indenidade
PU
08/10CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : ITR/DFP (Financial Statements)
PU
08/07CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 07/08/2020 Formulário Consolidado Julho 2..
PU
08/07CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 07/08/2020 Fitch Afirma Rating da ISA CTE..
PU
07/07CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 491 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2020 1 701 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2020 1 258 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
Yield 2020 7,70%
Capitalization 16 189 M 2 824 M 2 824 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,00x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,53 BRL
Last Close Price 23,69 BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Chammas Chief Executive & Projects Officer
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Chairman
Alessandro Gregori Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Wilson Ribeiro Chief Technical & Institutional Relations Officer
Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.4.92%2 824
NEXTERA ENERGY22.99%145 873
ENEL S.P.A.-1.73%83 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.58%74 443
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.65%66 972
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.25%66 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group