CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 12/16/2020 Notice to the Market - Minuano Project obtained environmental license

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minuano Project obtained environmental license

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Company") hereby announces that Minuano Project has obtained the environmental license for "Caxias Norte" substation.

Minuano execute the project of Lot 1 of transmission auction 02/2019 held in December 2019. Located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul it involves the construction of a substation with total capacity of 2,700 MVA and the installation of 169 km of transmission lines, of which 44 km are double-circuit lines.

The construction work can now begin. The transmission line environmental license process is ongoing.

ANEEL capex totals BRL682 million and the Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) is BRL38 million (2020/2021 tariff cycle). ANEEL's stipulated deadline for startup is December 2024.

The Company reiterates its commitment to creating value through projects that contribute to the expansion of the electricity transmission system in Brazil.

São Paulo, December 16, 2020.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer