Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.    TRPL4   BRTRPLACNPR1

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.

(TRPL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 12/16/2020 Notice to the Market - Minuano Project obtained environmental license

12/16/2020 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minuano Project obtained environmental license

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Company") hereby announces that Minuano Project has obtained the environmental license for "Caxias Norte" substation.

Minuano execute the project of Lot 1 of transmission auction 02/2019 held in December 2019. Located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul it involves the construction of a substation with total capacity of 2,700 MVA and the installation of 169 km of transmission lines, of which 44 km are double-circuit lines.

The construction work can now begin. The transmission line environmental license process is ongoing.

ANEEL capex totals BRL682 million and the Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) is BRL38 million (2020/2021 tariff cycle). ANEEL's stipulated deadline for startup is December 2024.

The Company reiterates its commitment to creating value through projects that contribute to the expansion of the electricity transmission system in Brazil.

São Paulo, December 16, 2020.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
06:37aCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/16/2020 Notice to the Market - Minuano..
PU
12/14CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/14/2020 NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS - ..
PU
12/11CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/11/2020 Notice to Shareholders - Distr..
PU
12/11CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/11/2020 Notice to the Market - IE Itaq..
PU
12/11CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/11/2020 NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS - ..
PU
12/04CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/04/2020 Notice to the Market - Startup..
PU
12/03CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/03/2020 Material Fact - 9th issue of d..
PU
12/02CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : 12/02/2020 Material Fact - Acquisition of..
PU
12/02CTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE EN : Brazil's CTEEP acquires Piratininga for $..
RE
11/05CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 985 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2020 1 818 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2020 2 475 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 7,90%
Capitalization 19 530 M 3 828 M 3 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,52x
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,74 BRL
Last Close Price 28,83 BRL
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Chammas Chief Executive & Projects Officer
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Chairman
Alessandro Gregori Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Wilson Ribeiro Chief Technical & Institutional Relations Officer
Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.27.68%3 828
NEXTERA ENERGY23.74%146 754
ENEL S.P.A.13.76%99 398
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.17%83 531
ORSTED A/S54.57%73 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.99%67 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ