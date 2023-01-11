CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

The statements contained in this report regarding the business outlook of ISA CTEEP ("ISA CTEEP", "CTEEP", "Company"), the projections and their growth potential are based on mere forecasts and were based on management's expectations in regarding the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, in the general economic performance of the country, the sector and international markets, and are subject to change.

Forward considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors should understand that general economic conditions, market conditions and other operating factors may affect the future performance of ISA CTEEP and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

The financial information was prepared in accordance with CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange) rules and CPCs, and it follows international accounting standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). The Regulatory Result is presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil. The purpose of disclosing the Regulatory Result is merely to collaborate to understand ISA CTEEP's business. Sums may differ due to rounding. The Regulatory result is audited only at the end of each fiscal year by the independent auditors.