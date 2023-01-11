Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRPL4   BRTRPLACNPR1

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.

(TRPL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:41:28 2023-01-11 pm EST
22.53 BRL   +0.94%
03:48pCteep Companhia De Transmissão De Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.(BOVESPA:TRPL4) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
CI
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.(BOVESPA:TRPL4) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

01/11/2023 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity Story

December/2022

The statements contained in this report regarding the business outlook of ISA CTEEP ("ISA CTEEP", "CTEEP", "Company"), the projections and their growth potential are based on mere forecasts and were based on management's expectations in regarding the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, in the general economic performance of the country, the sector and international markets, and are subject to change.

Forward considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors should understand that general economic conditions, market conditions and other operating factors may affect the future performance of ISA CTEEP and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

The financial information was prepared in accordance with CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange) rules and CPCs, and it follows international accounting standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). The Regulatory Result is presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil. The purpose of disclosing the Regulatory Result is merely to collaborate to understand ISA CTEEP's business. Sums may differ due to rounding. The Regulatory result is audited only at the end of each fiscal year by the independent auditors.

2

Central

Multi-Latincompany

America

recognized for its

Colombia

operational excellence

Peru

Brazil

Energy

Bolivia

Chile

Highway

Telecommunication

48,319 KM

Of transmission lines

104,128 MVA

Of transforming capacity

3

OUR STRATEGY:

Produce positive social and environmental impacts

Maximize shareholder value

Ensure Corporate longevity

4

|Pre-Renewal 059/2001|

|Stabilization|

|Growth|

RAP Cycle¹ (R$ billion)

4.9

4.3

3.8

3.6

3.4

3.4

1.9

2.0

2.0

2.3

1.8

1.8

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.2

1.3

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

2006

2008

2021

2013

2015

2017

2019

2011

2007

2009

Extension of the

Auction

Acquisition of 2 concessions

Auction

ISA acquires CTEEP

Auction

Main Contract

+6 auctioned

1 Partial and 1 Full

+11 auctioned lots

(059/2001):+30

lots

and becomes

+6 lots auctioned

years

controlling

shareholder

Acquisition of 3 concessions

Beginning of receipt of

5

Note: ¹ RAP nominal cycle, considers PA.

2 partial and 1 full

RBSE (059/2001)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 20:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
03:48pCteep Companhia De Transmissão De En : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétric..
CI
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétric..
CI
2022CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRIC..
FA
2022Transcript : CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S...
CI
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Reports Earnings Res..
CI
2022CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Reports Earnings Res..
CI
2022Cteep Companhia De Transmissão De En : ESG Report
PU
2022Cteep Companhia De Transmissão De En : ISA CTEEP wins two lots in one of the largest trans..
PU
2022Cteep Companhia De Transmissão De En : 06/30/2022 Conference Call ANEEL Auction 01/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 239 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2022 801 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2022 6 315 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 16 174 M 3 108 M 3 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,32 BRL
Average target price 26,80 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Chammas Chief Executive Officer
Carisa Santos Portela Cristal Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Marcelo Tosto de Oliveira Carvalho Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat Independent Chairman
Gabriela Desire Olimpio Pereira Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.-3.04%3 102
NEXTERA ENERGY1.12%167 995
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.14%81 188
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.13%77 344
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.24%72 684
ENEL S.P.A.10.06%60 413