CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : 02/22/2021 Participation Manual for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of 03/25/2020

Annual Shareholders Meeting

March 25, 2021

Proxy Statement

Message from the Investor Relations Officer

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby present the proxy statement for the Annual Shareholders Meeting ("Shareholders Meeting") of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP" or "Company") to be held on March 25, 2021.

The Company prepared this document in accordance with the best practices of corporate governance, as well as ethics and transparency in its relations with shareholders.

This proxy statement provides clarifications and guidelines to shareholders regarding the Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on March 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the headquarters of the Company located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.171, Torre Crystal, 5º andar, Cep: 04794-000, in the city and state of São Paulo, to deliberate on the following Agenda: (i) to take cognizance of the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and financial statements related to fiscal year 2020, accompanied by reports from the Fiscal Council and independent auditors; (ii) to deliberate on management's proposal for the allocation of net income and the distribution of dividends for fiscal year 2020; (iii) to elect the members and alternate members of the Fiscal Council; (iv) to define the number of directors and deliberate on their election; (v) to set the overall compensation of the Company's Management; (vi) to set the overall compensation of Fiscal Council members.

Note that this document may be updated in case of any change in the information contained in it. Updates will always be duly disclosed through a Notice to the Market published on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") through Empresas.Net.

On behalf of the Company's Management, we invite all shareholders to participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

São Paulo, February 22, 2021.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 02.998.611/0001- 04

Company Registry (NIRE) 35300170571

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The Shareholders of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP" or "Company"), pursuant to article 13 of the Bylaws, are hereby invited to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company to be held on March 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the headquarters of the Company located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.171, Torre Crystal, 5º andar, São Paulo/SP, Cep: 04794-000, to deliberate on the following Agenda: (i) to take cognizance of the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and financial statements related to fiscal year 2020, accompanied by reports from the Fiscal Council and independent auditors; (ii) to deliberate on management's proposal for the allocation of net income and the distribution of dividends for fiscal year 2020; (iii) to elect the members and alternate members of the Fiscal Council; (iv) to define the number of directors and deliberate on their election; (v) to establish the overall compensation of the Company's Management; (vi) to set the overall compensation of Fiscal Council members.

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, to adopt cumulative voting in the election of directors, shareholders must hold at least five percent (5%) of the voting capital and must send a written request to the Company up to 48 hours before the scheduled date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholders may be represented at the Shareholders Meeting by a proxy appointed under article 126, paragraph 1 of Federal Law 6,404/76, through a public or private proxy instrument with notarized signature, provided it is filed at the headquarters of the Company, together with other documents required by said law, at least two (2) business days prior to the date of the Shareholders Meeting.

The Company will adopt the absentee voting system during this Annual Shareholders Meeting. The Absentee Ballot and instructions to complete and submit it were placed at the disposal of shareholders at the Company's headquarters and its website (www.isacteep.com.br/ri - CVM Filings > Assembly Meetings) and sent to B3 and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), pursuant to applicable laws. No platform will be available for streaming or electronic voting in real time.

São Paulo, February 22, 2021

Bernardo Vargas Gibsone

Chairman of the Board of Directors

INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

GUIDELINES FOR PERSONAL ATTENDANCE

Shareholders may choose to attend the Shareholders Meeting in person, for which they must be present on the respective date and time at the following address:

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista

Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.171, Torre Crystal, 7º andar, São Paulo/SP, Cep: 04794-000

At the reception to the Shareholders Meeting, you will be asked to produce an identity document with photo and proof of ownership of shares issued by the stock transfer agent issued not more than five (5) days prior to the Shareholders Meeting and, in case of legal entities, an authenticated copy of the corporate acts proving representation powers.

No platform will be available for streaming or electronic voting in real time.

Participation through Proxy

Shareholders who are represented by third parties must submit the relevant public or private proxy, the latter with notarized signature, issued less than one (1) year prior, and the proxy must be a shareholder, Company manager, lawyer, financial institution or manager of investment funds representing its members.

Proxies must send the proxy instrument by email tori@isacteep.com.brat least two (2) business days prior to the Shareholders Meeting, together with identity documents or applicable corporate acts that prove legal representation, as applicable: (i) proof of ownership of CTEEP shares, issued by the stock transfer agent or custody agent not more than three (3) days prior to the date of the Shareholders Meeting; and (ii) in case of legal entity shareholders, the relevant representation documents must also be submitted.

If the proxy instrument and/or corporate documents are in a foreign language, these must be consularized and translated into Brazilian Portuguese.

The Company will verify the proxy and the representation documents and, if it cannot validate the representation based on the documents received, it will not allow the shareholder to be represented at the Shareholders Meeting.

Together with the proxy, each shareholder who is not an individual or has not signed the proxy in their own name must submit documents corroborating the powers of the signatory to represent them.

The documents must be sent to:

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista

Avenida das Nações Unidas, nº 14.171, Torre Crystal, 7º andar, São Paulo/SP,

Cep: 04794-000

Attn.: Investor Relations Manager

Management recommends that Shareholders submit a copy of the proxy and documents corroborating the status of shareholder and representation, to the attention of the Investor Relations Manager, by email tori@isacteep.com.br

INSTRUCTIONS FOR PARTICIPATION THROUGH ABSENTEE BALLOT

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, the Company will adopt the absentee voting system at this Annual Shareholders Meeting. As such, starting today, shareholders with voting rights can submit their voting instructions regarding the items on the agenda: (i) to qualified service providers; or (ii) directly to the Company, as described below:

(i) Voting through service providers

Bookkeeping services for ISA CTEEP's shares are provided by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Shareholders whose shares are not held at the central depository can send their absentee ballot instructions through Banco Itaú, for which they must: (i) register at the Itaú Securities Services Assembleia Digital website; (ii) have a digital certificate (public or private) and, in case of legal entities; (iii) submit documents and proxy as evidence of voting powers. Other questions regarding the use of the system should be clarified with Banco Itaú.

Banco Itaú https://assembleiadigital.comprova.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital 3003-9285 (state capitals and metropolitan areas) 0800 7209285 (other locations).

(ii) Submission of Absentee Ballot directly to the Company

Shareholders can exercise their absentee voting right directly at ISA CTEEP, for which they must send the following documents by email tori@isacteep.com.br: (i) scanned Absentee Ballot Form duly completed; (ii) scanned copy of identity document; and (iii) proof of share ownership.

Absentee Ballots must be sent to ISA CTEEP up to 7 days prior to the date of the Shareholders Meeting.

Within 3 days after receiving the absentee ballot, ISA CTEEP shall inform the shareholder: (i) the receipt of the absentee ballot and whether the ballot and accompanying documents are sufficient for the shareholder's vote to be considered valid; or (ii) the need to rectify or resend the absentee ballot or accompanying documents, describing the necessary procedures and deadlines to regularize the absentee vote cast.

Absentee Ballots that do not meet the above specifications and are not rectified will not be considered valid and, consequently, the votes contained therein will not be counted.

During the voting period, shareholders may change their voting instructions such that the last voting instruction received by the Company is considered valid, provided it meets the requirements for submission of the necessary documents and the deadline for receipt. After the end of the voting period, shareholders cannot change the Voting Instructions sent already. Shareholders must attend the Shareholders Meeting in person if they consider it necessary to change the vote already cast.

In case of discrepancy between the Absentee Ballot sent directly to the Company and the Voting Instruction contained in the consolidated voting map sent by the stock transfer agent for the same Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF) or Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ), the Voting Instruction received by the stock transfer agent shall prevail, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481.

Procedures for sending absentee ballots to the Custody Agent must be obtained from the respective agent.