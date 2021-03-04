CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP CLOSES 2020 WITH A 64% INCREASE IN REGULATORY NET INCOME AND 40% IN REGULATORY NET REVENUE

Record financial results with strong cash generation allow advancing the growth strategy with the creation of sustainable value and the payment of earnings to shareholders

Investment plan for asset modernization grows 74% over the previous year

R$ 19 million investment in initiatives to the benefit of society and the environment

ISA CTEEP, the largest private electric power transmission company in the country, ended 2020 with a regulatory net income 64% higher than 2019, driven by the improvement in EBITDA and the gain with the real estate operation, amounting to R$ 2 billion. In the fourth quarter, regulatory net income reached R$ 374.4 million, an 8.4% increase versus the same period of the previous year.

2020 regulatory net operating revenue was R$ 3.9 billion, an increase of about 40% over the previous year. In the last quarter, net revenue reached R$ 840 million, 15% higher than the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date, regulatory adjusted EBITDA amounted to R$ 2.7 billion, an increase of almost 23% as compared to 2019. When considering the fourth quarter on a standalone basis, regulatory adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 723 million, a 21.5% increase versus the same period of the previous year.

In 2020, the company also enabled the distribution of earnings in the amount of R$ 1.67 billion, representing 83% of the regulatory net income and a 9% dividend yield.

'Even in such an atypical year and with so many challenges, we achieved record results, based on operational excellence and sound financial management. In order not to impact operations, we have established a special plan to ensure the continuity of the business, covering since the adoption of working from home mode in the administrative areas to settlements in the operational areas to reduce travel and the risk of contagion. This year, we will remain focused on protecting our employees, as well as on the strategy of sustainable growth, distribution of earning to shareholders and the positive impact on society', says Rui Chammas, ISA's CTEEP CEO.

Growth and investments

In order to expand its footprint in the national territory, the company bases its growth strategy on three pillars: active participation in auctions (greenfield projects), investment in reinforcements and improvements, and new businesses, which include potential mergers and acquisitions providing synergies with existing operations.

In the last quarter of 2020, the company invested over R$ 385 million and, in year-to-date result, this amount reached R$ 1.3 billion, representing a R$ 534.5 million increase versus 2019 - 69% growth as compared to 2019. Most of this was allocated to new projects (greenfield) - around R$ 1.1 billion, which are key for the flow of electricity from renewable sources in the country, contributing to a low-carbon economy.

In 2020, ISA CTEEP started-up the operation of two projects - Interligações Elétricas Itaquerê and Tibagi - and was responsible for winning lot 7, the second largest in the auction of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), held in December. The project was named Riacho Grande. In recent years, the Company has won 14 lots in transmission auctions carried out by the regulator, which add capex estimated by ANEEL (weighted by ISA CTEEP's share) of R$ 6.3 billion with an increase in RAP (2020/2021 cycle) of about of R$ 645 million, when the assets start operating.

The remaining R$ 231 million was allocated to advancing the company's asset modernization plan, representing an increase of 74% over the previous year. Investments in reinforcements and improvements to the transmission system will ensure higher flexibility and safety in the energy supply to the distributors. During the year, 131 projects were energized and the company has received ANEEL authorization for about additional 277 projects, with an estimated investment of R$ 1.5 billion. The expectation is to energize half of the pipeline of these projects throughout 2021.

The growth also included business opportunities with the company's real estate, through the sale of areas exceeding the public transmission service. Last year, the company closed its first deal involving a real estate asset with the city of São José dos Campos (SP) for areas that will be used in a local urban mobility project. The transaction involved R$ 73.5 million. In this line, the company has already selected lands that add up to more than 1 million m2, distributed in the city of São Paulo and in the corridor to Vale do Paraíba, to assess new businesses.

In December, the company acquired Piratininga - Bandeirantes Transmissora de Energia (PBTE), for R$ 1.6 billion.

Sustainability

In 2020, the Company invested approximately R$ 19 million in initiatives to the benefit of society and the environment, of which R$ 5 million was using its own resources and R$ 14 million derived from incentives, through the laws to encourage culture and sport and the funds for children and adolescents and the elderly, in addition to the program for supporting cancer care. In Total, 14 initiatives received contributions that will promote, during the year 2021, social and economic development actions focused on education and environmental awareness.

In addition, the company expanded the front for actions to combat Covid-19 with a donation of R$ 3.2 million for the construction of the Multi-Purpose Center for Vaccine Production, of the Butantan Institute, which also had the participation of employees. In addition, a total amount of R$ 1.5 million was donated to Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to produce rapid test kits for detecting the disease.

In line with the commitment to social and environmental development, through the Jaguar Connection Program, the company reaffirmed its support for Instituto Homem Pantaneiro in the preservation of over 76 thousand hectares in the Serra do Amolar region, located in the Pantanal, a place devastated by fires in 2020. In addition to the activities developed within the scope of the Program, the Company contributed to the acquisition of a vessel to assist the displacement of brigades to fight fires.

The company is committed to sustainability in its business, from the construction to the operation of its assets, through the use of techniques to minimize the impact on the environment, such as increasing the distance of transmission towers in relation to the ground and launching cables with drones, avoiding interventions in native vegetation.

Innovation

Aiming to reinforce one of its strategic pillars, the company invested R$ 14 million in 12 innovation projects in 2020 - three already delivered -, which mainly aim at optimizing the company's operating processes, such as the digitalization system for inspecting the transmission company's easements and the use of drones.

Main results

Regulatory results are shown in accordance with the Electricity Sector Accounting Manual (MCSE) to facilitate understanding of the Company's business.



Main Regulatory Indicators Consolidated (R$ million) 4Q20 4Q19 Var (%) 2020 2019 Var (%) Net Revenue 839.0 729.5 15.0% 3,891.2 2,774.6 40.2% EBITDA 634.8 596.1 6.5% 3,416.6 2,184.0 56.4% Adjusted EBITDA1 723.1 595.1 21.5% 2,716.3 2,213.5 22.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 79.3% 81.6% (2.3) p.p. 85.8% 79.8% 6.0 p.p. Net income3 374.4 345.4 8.4% 2,002.4 1,221.8 63.9% Net Margin 44.6% 47.3% (2.7) p.p. 51.5% 44.0% 7.4 p.p. ROE (rolling LTM) 25.8% 18.2% 7.6 p.p. 25.8% 18.2% 7.6 p.p.

¹Adjusted by PA (RTP and RBSE) receipt, excluding provision, and non-recurring effects ²Includes net revenue adjusted by PA (RTP and RBSE) receiptAdjusted for the interest of the non-controlling shareholderWith a staff comprising around 1,400 employees, ISA CTEEP is present in 17 Brazilian states, operating a complex transmission network, responsible for the flowing of 33% of all electricity consumed in the country, and 94% of the State of São Paulo. Its electric system comprises over 20 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 140 substations (in operation and under construction). The Company was privatized in 2006, and its controlling shareholder is ISA Group, holding 35.82% of the total capital.

Back