CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP JOINS A PARTNERSHIP FOR CONSTRUCTION OF BUTANTAN INSTITUTE VACCINE FACTORY

Donation of about R$ 3.2 million will help to provide independence for the production of immunizers against Covid-19 in Brazil



São Paulo, February 3, 2021 - Driven by the purpose of contributing to the society development, ISA CTEEP - the largest private electric power transmission company in the country - donated, in October 2020, approximately R$ 3.2 million for the construction of the Multi-Purpose Center for the Production of Vaccines of the Butantan Institute (CMPV), through the government of the State of São Paulo, InvestSP and the Butantan Foundation, in partnership with the civil society organization Comunitas.

In addition to the R$ 3 million donated by the power transmission company, a campaign involving its 1,500 employees has raised approximately R$ 40 thousand, and for each R$ 1 donated, ISA CTEEP added more R$ 4, leading this amount to R$ 160 thousand, totaling approximately R$ 3.2 million, which were also fully allocated to the Multi-Purpose Vaccine Production Center.

'We are very proud to collaborate with this initiative to fight coronavirus in Brazil. We work day-after-day with the purpose of generating sustainable value and contributing permanently to the benefit of the society as a whole. In this case, we also counted on the commitment of our employees, who supported with donations to help saving lives', says Rui Chammas, CEO.

The joint initiative of São Paulo State government, Butantan Foundation and Comunitas was able to overcome the goal of raising over RS 160 million to fully cover the works of the new Coronavac factory of Butantan Institute. In total, 33 large companies have donated resources.

The assembly and expansion works for the new vaccine factory started on November 2. The physical structure of the building already exists, but it is being adapted, expanded and refurbished for enabling the total domestic production of the vaccine, removing the need to import API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), the raw material required to produce the Coronavac immunizer.

With the transfer of technology and the expansion of facilities, Butantan will have productive independence of the immunizer and an estimated capacity of around 100 million doses produced per year.

The new 7,000 m² factory will be almost four times larger than the current one, which has 1,880 m². In addition to Coronavac, the new plant will have technology to also produce other immunizers. It is expected that the works will last around ten to eleven months and will be ready in September.

'The coronavirus pandemic has awakened society to a new reality: only by working together and gathering public and private efforts will we be able to defeat the virus', says Regina Esteves, CEO of Comunitas. It was based on this conviction that the government of the State of São Paulo, Comunitas and the large companies mobilized and created a collective pact to produce the vaccine against Covid-19 on a large scale and try to stop the spread once and for all. 'I believe that this is one of the largest shared governance projects ever implemented in Brazil', adds Regina Esteves.

Other ISA CTEEP initiatives to combat Covid-19

Aiming to contribute to this period of the pandemic, in 2020, the company launched the 'Todos Somos Um' (We All Are One) program, an initiative with a direct impact in the fight against COVID-19. In the first action, the power transmission company donated approximately R$ 1.5 million Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to produce rapid test kits for detecting the disease. This action was part of a collective effort made by the electricity sector to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.

The company also created a digital platform to collect donations from employees for the 'Saving Lives Matchfunding' campaign, designed by BNDES, in order to combat Covid-19.

About ISA CTEEP

Present in 17 Brazilian states, the Company operates a complex transmission network, through which 33% of all electricity produced in the country is consumed, and 94% of the State of São Paulo. Its electric system comprises over 20 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 140 substations (in operation and under construction). The Company was privatized in 2006, and its controlling shareholder is ISA Group, holding 35.82% of the total capital.

