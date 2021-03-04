CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP OBTAINS IE BIGUAÇU INSTALLATION LICENSE

ISA CTEEP, the largest private electric power transmission company in the country, obtained the Installation License issued by Santa Catarina Environment Institute (IMA) for the substation and equipment of the subsidiary Interligação Elétrica (IE) Biguaçu, located in the state of Santa Catarina. Additionally, in the coming days, the company expects the issuance of the Installation License for the overhead, underground and undersea transmission lines.

The project was awarded in lot 01 of the transmission auction held in June 2018, and includes the expansion of a substation and the construction of an additional substation and a 57-km transmission line, including overhead, undersea and underground sections.

ANEEL investment is R$ 641 million and the Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) amounts to R$ 42 million in the 2020-2021 cycle. The term set by ANEEL to go-live is September 2023.

'We are pleased to start the year by starting the implementation of this important project that will improve the robustness of the National Interconnected System (SIN). This is one more project aligned with our strategy of creating sustainable value to the society', says Rui Chammas, ISA CTEEP's CEO.

Local labor will be used during the entire construction of the project, with a forecast of hiring 390 professionals.

About ISA CTEEP

Present in 17 Brazilian states, the Company operates a complex transmission network, through which 33% of all electricity produced in the country is consumed, and 94% of the State of São Paulo. Its electric system comprises over 20 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 126 substations. The Company was privatized in 2006, and its controlling shareholder is ISA Group, holding 35.82% of the total capital.

Media Information

CDI Comunicação

Andresa de Oliveira - andresa.oliveira@cdicom.com.br

(11) 3817-7919 | mobile: (19) 99771-7745

Márcia Avruch - marcia.avruch@cdicom.com.br

(11) 3819-7964 | (11) 98397-7805

Back