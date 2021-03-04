CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP completes first greenfield project of the year

The Aguapeí Electric Interconnection (IE) benefits the region of Araçatuba and Presidente Prudente and was energized six months in advance

ISA CTEEP, the largest private electricity transmission company in the country, has just completed its first project this year. The partial operation of the Aguapeí Electric Interconnection (IE), located upstate São Paulo, started six months in advance of the deadline stipulated by the National Electrical Power Agency (Aneel), in February 2021. The project is now fully energized and will benefit the region of Araçatuba and Presidente Prudente, ensuring greater sturdiness to the electrical system that serves these municipalities.

IE Aguapeí has over 120 km of transmission lines and two substations with 1,400 MVA of power (Alta Paulista and Baguaçu), the first of which was energized in January this year. The work received an investment of R$ 360 million, a reduction of more than 40% compared to the ANEEL capex, and has an Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) of R$ 60 million for the cycle 2020-2021. The project was bought in lot 29 of transmission auction No. 05/2016.

'We have energized another important project for the electrical system of the state of São Paulo. I am sure that we are on the right path and making progress in our growth strategy with the generation of sustainable value, benefiting society and the environment. Our forecast, throughout the entire year, is to deliver between four and five projects', adds Rui Chammas, CEO of the company.

Aerial view of IE Aguapeí

The works started in the third quarter of 2019 and generated around 500 jobs, through the hiring of local labor. In this project, innovative actions enabled to reduce the impact on the environment, such as increasing the distance between transmission towers in relation to the ground, as well as launching cables with drones, which avoided interventions in about 25 hectares of Atlantic Forest, preserving native vegetation.

In addition to carrying out environmental compensation by planting 4.95 hectares of native vegetation, in an agreement with CETESB (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo), the company and the contractors engaged for the project construction donated 5,000 seedlings to the city of Flórida Paulista, upstate São Paulo. Besides, 100% of the recyclable waste generated from the project construction was sent for recycling.

