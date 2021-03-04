CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)

ISA CTEEP, the largest private electric power transmission company in Brazil has been included for the first time in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3), Brasil Bolsa Balcão.Developed in partnership between B3 and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), ICO2 was launched in 2010, intended to be an instrument to induce the debate of climate change in Brazil. To be included in the portfolio, companies must be part of IBrX-100 index, have joined the ICO2 initiative and report their annual greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory data according to the scope and within the timeframe defined by B3.'Joining this index showcases our commitment with the transparency and management of the business' greenhouse gas emissions and how we are contributing to the energy transition and a low-carbon economy', says Rui Chammas, company's CEO.Through the Conexão Jaguar Program, ISA CTEEP also supports initiatives for biodiversity preservation, with the development of projects aimed at generating carbon credits. In Brazil, in a partnership with Homem Pantaneiro Institute, it collaborates to reduce emissions by avoiding deforestation and degradation of more than 76 thousand hectares of native forest in Serra do Amolar, located in the Pantanal.The company is also included in B3's IBRA, IBXX, IDIV, IEEX, IGCT, IGCX, MLCX and UTIL indexes.Present in 17 Brazilian states, the Company operates a complex transmission network, through which 33% of all electricity produced in the country is consumed, and 94% of the State of São Paulo. Its electric system comprises over 20 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 126 substations. The Company was privatized in 2006, and its controlling shareholder is ISA Group, holding 35.82% of the total capital.CDI ComunicaçãoAndresa de Oliveira - andresa.oliveira@cdicom.com.br(11)3817-7919 | (19) 99771-7745Márcia Avruch - marcia.avruch@cdicom.com.br(11) 3819-7964 | (11) 98397-780

