CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A.

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.

(TRPL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica Paulista S A : ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)

03/04/2021 | 02:15pm EST
ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3) São Paulo, January 05, 2021 - ISA CTEEP, the largest private electric power transmission company in Brazil has been included for the first time in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3), Brasil Bolsa Balcão.

Developed in partnership between B3 and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), ICO2 was launched in 2010, intended to be an instrument to induce the debate of climate change in Brazil. To be included in the portfolio, companies must be part of IBrX-100 index, have joined the ICO2 initiative and report their annual greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory data according to the scope and within the timeframe defined by B3.

'Joining this index showcases our commitment with the transparency and management of the business' greenhouse gas emissions and how we are contributing to the energy transition and a low-carbon economy', says Rui Chammas, company's CEO.

Through the Conexão Jaguar Program, ISA CTEEP also supports initiatives for biodiversity preservation, with the development of projects aimed at generating carbon credits. In Brazil, in a partnership with Homem Pantaneiro Institute, it collaborates to reduce emissions by avoiding deforestation and degradation of more than 76 thousand hectares of native forest in Serra do Amolar, located in the Pantanal.

The company is also included in B3's IBRA, IBXX, IDIV, IEEX, IGCT, IGCX, MLCX and UTIL indexes.

About ISA CTEEP
Present in 17 Brazilian states, the Company operates a complex transmission network, through which 33% of all electricity produced in the country is consumed, and 94% of the State of São Paulo. Its electric system comprises over 20 thousand kilometers of transmission lines and 126 substations. The Company was privatized in 2006, and its controlling shareholder is ISA Group, holding 35.82% of the total capital.

Media Information

CDI Comunicação
Andresa de Oliveira - andresa.oliveira@cdicom.com.br
(11)3817-7919 | (19) 99771-7745

Márcia Avruch - marcia.avruch@cdicom.com.br
(11) 3819-7964 | (11) 98397-780

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 606 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2021 1 710 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2021 1 705 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 8,89%
Capitalization 17 524 M 3 153 M 3 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,11 BRL
Last Close Price 23,84 BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Chammas Chief Executive & Projects Officer
Alessandro Gregori Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Chairman
Carlos Wilson Ribeiro Chief Technical & Institutional Relations Officer
Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA S.A.-14.28%3 038
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.00%142 130
ENEL S.P.A.-7.85%93 595
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.44%76 542
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.69%67 081
ORSTED A/S-25.98%62 799
