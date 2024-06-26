DISCLAIMER

The statements in this report related to the business prospects of ISA CTEEP projections and growth potential are merely forecasts and were based on the management's expectations regarding the future of the Company. These

expectations are highly dependent on market changes, the general economic performance of Brazil, the sector and the international

markets, and are subject to changes.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer

to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors must understand that general economic conditions, market conditions, and other operating factors may affect the future performance of ISA CTEEP and lead to results that differ significantly from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with standards established by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), announcements by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPCs), and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). The Regulatory Result is presented in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and its purpose is to help understand ISA CTEEP's business. Sums may differ due to roundoffs. The Regulatory Result is audited only at the end of each year by independent auditors.

ADVANTAGES Generate Sustainable 1 PREDICTABLE REVENUES PROTECTED AGAINST INFLATION Value demand or price and adjusted annually by the IPCA Revenue according to network availability, without risk of