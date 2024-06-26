ISA

Energy

Telecom

Toll Roads

EQUITY STORY

Jun/2024

América

Central

48.766 KM(1)

Colômbia

Of transmission

Brasil

lines

Peru

Bolívia

104.438 MVA(2)

Chile

Transformation

capacity

The statements in this report related to the business prospects of ISA CTEEP projections and growth potential are merely forecasts and were based on the management's expectations regarding the future of the Company. These

expectations are highly dependent on market changes, the general economic performance of Brazil, the sector and the international

markets, and are subject to changes.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer

to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors must understand that general economic conditions, market conditions, and other operating factors may affect the future performance of ISA CTEEP and lead to results that differ significantly from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with standards established by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), announcements by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPCs), and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). The Regulatory Result is presented in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and its purpose is to help understand ISA CTEEP's business. Sums may differ due to roundoffs. The Regulatory Result is audited only at the end of each year by independent auditors.

ADVANTAGES

Generate Sustainable

1

PREDICTABLE REVENUES PROTECTED AGAINST INFLATION

Value

demand or price and adjusted annually by the IPCA

Revenue according to network availability, without risk of

Create positive social and

2

CONSISTENT AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

environmental impacts

Winning of bids for 19 lots with revenue¹ of R$1.6 billion and

double-digit IRR² since 2016

Generate value for

3

EXCELLENCE IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT & INNOVATION

Average anticipation of 7 months with average savings of 35% in CAPEX(3)

shareholders

Ensure business

4

SUSTAINABLE & SUPERIOR SHAREHOLDER RETURN

longevity

(1)

Corresponds to 100% of the infrastructure of each company (not weighted by ISA's interest)

(2)

Only operational Assets, desconder projects under construction

  • WELL POSITIONED TO CAPTURE FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
    1. RAP cycle 2023/2024
    2. Real Internal rate of return
    3. Considers assets fully owned by ISA CTEEP that have been won in bids since 2016 and have already been energized, saving against ANEEL benchmarking

REVENUE PROTECTED

FROM INFLATION, VOLUME AND PRICE RISK

Contracted Revenue(1) breakdown

Concession Type

DISCIPLINED & SUSTAINABLE

GROWTH TRACK-RECORD

STABILIZATION

GROWTH

R$ billion

16%

R$ 3.7 billion

Original Concession:

Original Concession:

Organic Growth

RBSE Revenue

(O&M + R&I)(2)

Recurring capex

Remuneration for non-

opportunity without

depreciated assets at the

competition

time of contract extension

New Concessions

(Type 2 and 3)

Newer, long term concession, indexed to inflation (IPCA)

6,2

Contracted Revenue Evolution (1)

4,9

Assets in operation and under construction

3,4

3,3

3,5

4,3

3,8

(R$ billion)

0,8

0,9

1,1

1,2

1,3

R$ 6.2

35%

25%

billion

59%

65%

Low-risk,in-house

Offers firepower for growth

organic growth

opportunities

potential

Indexed to inflation (IPCA)

Indexed to inflation (IPCA)

Critical to renew and extend duration of the asset portfolio

Possibility of reinforcement capex (on demand)

Acquisition of

Beginning of RBSE

Auction

1 full concession

Receivables in the Original

16 more lots won

Concession (059/2001)

1 Concession

Concessions Portfolio

Original Concessions

21% of Contracted

38% of Contracted

Original Concession (Contract 059)

(Contract 059)

Revenue(1)

Revenue(1)

New Concessions

Operational

RBSE Receivables

19-year remaining

19-year remaining

New Concessions

Under Construction

Organic Growth

concession term

concession term

(3)

(O&M + R&I)(2)

34 Concessions

41% of Contracted

Revenue(1)

24-year remaining concession term(4)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Renewal of the

Auction

Acquisition of 4 concessions

Conclusion of 12 projects

Original Concession

3 lots won

3 partial and 1 full

+R$ 644.8 million in Contracted Revenue(2)

(059/2001) for 30 years

(1) Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) cycle 2023/2024 | (2) Operation and mainteinance + Retrofitting and Improvements | (3) Most receivables are focused on the next 5 years | (4) Weighted average by RAP cycle 2023/2024

(1) Nominal RAP Cycle, consider RAP from RBSE and Adjustment Portion (PA) | (2) Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) cycle 2023/2024

CONSISTENT GROWTH

ACROSS SEVERAL KPIs

2013

2023

Contracted Revenue

R$ 866 mm

+231%

R$ 2,866 mm

(Operational ex-RBSE)

+R$ 972 mm

under construction

Market Share¹ of Contracted

9.0%

+257 bps

11.3%

Revenue

OPTIONALITY TO PRIORITIZE

PROFITABLE GROWTH INITIATIVES

Retrofitting & Improvements

Greenfield (auctions)

Organic capex in the Original Concession

Public auctions with cyclical return and

Pre-defined regulatory return

competition levels

ISA CTEEP advantages: engineering solutions,

No competition

capex procurement, synergies, operational

RAP/CAPEX of 12-17%

holding

Double-digit equity IRR + inflation

Higher Profitability

Greater Longevity

Brownfield

Several actionable opportunities

Selective approach focused on synergic targets

Less Risk

Concessions avg. term²

Jun/41

+52 months

Oct/45

Number of Concessions

15

+133%

28

+7

under construction

Transmission lines³

14k km

+ 113%

20k km

+3k km

under construction

¹ List of ANEEL modules 2023/2024 + Auctions 02/2022, 01/2023, 02/2023 e 01/2024 baseline June/23 | ² Weighted by RAP, excluding RBSE | ³Assets in operation and under construction March/2024

Investments Evolution(3)

R$ million

Retrofitting & Improvements: R$ 5 bn

Retrofitting & Improvements

Greenfield: R$ 10 bn

Greenfield (auctions)

CAGR(1): +39.9%

Brownfield(2)

3,297

1,901

1,929

2,067

1,306

1,104

847

386

771

1,029

1,074

1,220

24 219

638

368

825

142

133

232

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

(1) CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate | (2) Considers Enterprise Value amounts | (3) Cost of construction, IFRS accounting

PROJECTS CONCLUDED WITH EXCELLENCE

2019

Itapura Bauru

Avg. Construction

RAP(2): R$ 13.5 million

advance vs. ANEEL

7 monts

2020

Itaquerê

Tibagi

Avg. Efficiency vs.

RAP(2): R$ 62.9 million

RAP(2):R$ 21.5 million

ANEEL Capex

35%

2021

Aguapeí

Itapura Lorena

RAP(2): R$ 74.2 million

RAP(2):R$ 14.3 million

Total investment(1)

R$ 3.9 bn

Três Lagoas

Biguaçu

RAP(2): R$ 5.8 million

RAP(2): R$ 49.5 million

Ivaí (50%)

Energized Projects

2022

Aimorés (50%)

Paraguaçu (50%)

RAP(2):

2019 - 2023

R$ 181.3 million

12

RAP(2): R$ 47.9 million

RAP(2): R$ 66.8 million

Itaúnas

Triângulo Mineiro

Contracted Revenue(2)

2023

R$ 644.8 mm

RAP(2): R$ 65.0 million

RAP(2): R$ 42.1 million

(1)

| (2) RAP Cycle 2023/2024 ,

(3) In relation to ANEEL's term | (4) Actual investment, baseline June/23, compared to ANEEL Capex. 9

INNOVATION DRIVING REVENUE INCREASE

I n n o v a t i o n f o r Va l u e C r e a t i o n

Smart Wires

Drones

Energy Storage

Power Reserve

Auctions

Technology to control

First company to use drones

First large-scale project for

Usage of the energy storage

the energy flow through

for inspection and

energy storage in batteries

technology in Power Reserve

several transmission

maintenance of transmission

implemented in 2022

Auctions

lines

lines in Brazil

Authentic and Effective ESG Agenda

  • Carbon Neutral since 2019
    Annual CO2 reduction target
    1st energy transmission company to issue Green Bonds in Brazil
    Protection of 135k hectares in Mato Grosso do Sul: Protecting without Possessing
  • Safety as non-negotiable value
    Young Apprentice and Young Talents programs
    Active program for diversity and inclusion

G

Listed on B3 since 1999

BoD¹ with 25% independent

members

3 advisory committees²

Critical Risk Analysis

committee

(1) Board of Directors | (2) Organizational Talent, Audit & Risks, Corporate Governance, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation

STOCKS

STRUCTURAL GROWTH TAILWINDS

(1)

Rebased to 100 on December 31st, 2012

750

700

584.4%

650

600

550

448.1%

TAESA

500

450

400

350

213.1%

Alupar

300

196.2%

IEE

250

181.2%

CDI

200

106.6%

IBOVESPA

150

100

50

Jan-13

Jan-14Jan-15

Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20Jan-21Jan-22Jan-23Jan-24

Source: FactSet, Central Bank of Brazil, IBGE and B3 as of April 30th, 2024.

Note: (1) Performance considering dividends received by the shareholders of each company since December 31st, 2012.

December 31st, 2012 to March 31st, 2024.

Shareholder

Total Return

Average Annual Return

18.5%

(10.4% average annual share price appreciation)

IPCA + 11.5%(2)

243% x CDI

Practice of at least 75% payout to

READY TO BENEFIT FROM

STRUCTURAL GROWTH TAILWINDS

Transmission lines development in

Brazil mainly driven by:

  • Integration of new renewable sources (solar and wind)
  • Large amount of wind and solar development in the Northeast

+40 GW in energy generation

C installed capacity (+16 GW from wind and solar sources) until 2031

Pioneer in new technologies to serve energy transition through smart wires and energy storage solutions

Dominant presence in the Brazilian Center-South, which is the wealthiest region in Brazil, representing

Footprint and execution capabilities poised to connecting new renewable projects in the Northeast region to the energy transmission grid

I N V E S TO R R E L AT I O N S |T EA M

ri@isacteep.com.br @isacteepbr www.isacteep.com.br/ri

+ R $ 1 5 8 b n I n v e s t m e n t s e x p e c t e d t o e x p a n d t h e n e t w o r k i n t h e c o u n t r y u n t i l 2 0 3 2

Source: ISA CTEEP, The Economist and EPE. Note: (1) According to PDE 2030/2032.

