MULTILATIN COMPANY recognized for its operational excellence
Energy
Telecom
Toll Roads
EQUITY STORY
Jun/2024
América
Central
48.766 KM(1)
Colômbia
Of transmission
Brasil
lines
Peru
Bolívia
104.438 MVA(2)
Chile
Transformation
capacity
ADVANTAGES
Generate Sustainable
PREDICTABLE REVENUES PROTECTED AGAINST INFLATION
Value
demand or price and adjusted annually by the IPCA
Revenue according to network availability, without risk of
Create positive social and
CONSISTENT AND PROFITABLE GROWTH
environmental impacts
Winning of bids for 19 lots with revenue¹ of R$1.6 billion and
double-digit IRR² since 2016
Generate value for
EXCELLENCE IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT & INNOVATION
Average anticipation of 7 months with average savings of 35% in CAPEX(3)
shareholders
Ensure business
SUSTAINABLE & SUPERIOR SHAREHOLDER RETURN
longevity
(1)
Corresponds to 100% of the infrastructure of each company (not weighted by ISA's interest)
(2)
Only operational Assets, desconder projects under construction
- WELL POSITIONED TO CAPTURE FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
- RAP cycle 2023/2024
- Real Internal rate of return
- Considers assets fully owned by ISA CTEEP that have been won in bids since 2016 and have already been energized, saving against ANEEL benchmarking
REVENUE PROTECTED
FROM INFLATION, VOLUME AND PRICE RISK
Contracted Revenue(1) breakdown
Concession Type
DISCIPLINED & SUSTAINABLE
GROWTH TRACK-RECORD
STABILIZATION
GROWTH
R$ billion
16%
R$ 3.7 billion
Original Concession:
Original Concession:
Organic Growth
RBSE Revenue
(O&M + R&I)(2)
Recurring capex
Remuneration for non-
opportunity without
depreciated assets at the
competition
time of contract extension
New Concessions
(Type 2 and 3)
Newer, long term concession, indexed to inflation (IPCA)
6,2
Contracted Revenue Evolution (1)
4,9
Assets in operation and under construction
3,4
3,3
3,5
4,3
3,8
(R$ billion)
0,8
0,9
1,1
1,2
1,3
R$ 6.2
35%
25%
billion
59%
65%
Low-risk,in-house
Offers firepower for growth
organic growth
opportunities
potential
Indexed to inflation (IPCA)
Indexed to inflation (IPCA)
Critical to renew and extend duration of the asset portfolio
Possibility of reinforcement capex (on demand)
Acquisition of
Beginning of RBSE
Auction
1 full concession
Receivables in the Original
16 more lots won
Concession (059/2001)
1 Concession
Concessions Portfolio
Original Concessions
21% of Contracted
38% of Contracted
Original Concession (Contract 059)
(Contract 059)
Revenue(1)
Revenue(1)
New Concessions
Operational
RBSE Receivables
19-year remaining
19-year remaining
New Concessions
Under Construction
Organic Growth
concession term
concession term
(3)
(O&M + R&I)(2)
34 Concessions
41% of Contracted
Revenue(1)
24-year remaining concession term(4)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Renewal of the
Auction
Acquisition of 4 concessions
Conclusion of 12 projects
Original Concession
3 lots won
3 partial and 1 full
+R$ 644.8 million in Contracted Revenue(2)
(059/2001) for 30 years
(1) Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) cycle 2023/2024 | (2) Operation and mainteinance + Retrofitting and Improvements | (3) Most receivables are focused on the next 5 years | (4) Weighted average by RAP cycle 2023/2024
(1) Nominal RAP Cycle, consider RAP from RBSE and Adjustment Portion (PA) | (2) Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) cycle 2023/2024
6
CONSISTENT GROWTH
ACROSS SEVERAL KPIs
2013
2023
Contracted Revenue
R$ 866 mm
+231%
R$ 2,866 mm
(Operational ex-RBSE)
+R$ 972 mm
under construction
Market Share¹ of Contracted
9.0%
+257 bps
11.3%
Revenue
OPTIONALITY TO PRIORITIZE
PROFITABLE GROWTH INITIATIVES
Retrofitting & Improvements
Greenfield (auctions)
Organic capex in the Original Concession
Public auctions with cyclical return and
Pre-defined regulatory return
competition levels
ISA CTEEP advantages: engineering solutions,
No competition
capex procurement, synergies, operational
RAP/CAPEX of 12-17%
holding
Double-digit equity IRR + inflation
Higher Profitability
Greater Longevity
Brownfield
Several actionable opportunities
Selective approach focused on synergic targets
Less Risk
Concessions avg. term²
Jun/41
+52 months
Oct/45
Number of Concessions
15
+133%
28
+7
under construction
Transmission lines³
14k km
+ 113%
20k km
+3k km
under construction
¹ List of ANEEL modules 2023/2024 + Auctions 02/2022, 01/2023, 02/2023 e 01/2024 baseline June/23 | ² Weighted by RAP, excluding RBSE | ³Assets in operation and under construction March/2024
Investments Evolution(3)
R$ million
Retrofitting & Improvements: R$ 5 bn
Retrofitting & Improvements
Greenfield: R$ 10 bn
Greenfield (auctions)
CAGR(1): +39.9%
Brownfield(2)
3,297
1,901
1,929
2,067
1,306
1,104
847
386
771
1,029
1,074
1,220
24 219
638
368
825
142
133
232
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
(1) CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate | (2) Considers Enterprise Value amounts | (3) Cost of construction, IFRS accounting
PROJECTS CONCLUDED WITH EXCELLENCE
2019
Itapura Bauru
Avg. Construction
RAP(2): R$ 13.5 million
advance vs. ANEEL
7 monts
2020
Itaquerê
Tibagi
Avg. Efficiency vs.
RAP(2): R$ 62.9 million
RAP(2):R$ 21.5 million
ANEEL Capex
35%
2021
Aguapeí
Itapura Lorena
RAP(2): R$ 74.2 million
RAP(2):R$ 14.3 million
Total investment(1)
R$ 3.9 bn
Três Lagoas
Biguaçu
RAP(2): R$ 5.8 million
RAP(2): R$ 49.5 million
Ivaí (50%)
Energized Projects
2022
Aimorés (50%)
Paraguaçu (50%)
RAP(2):
2019 - 2023
R$ 181.3 million
12
RAP(2): R$ 47.9 million
RAP(2): R$ 66.8 million
Itaúnas
Triângulo Mineiro
Contracted Revenue(2)
2023
R$ 644.8 mm
RAP(2): R$ 65.0 million
RAP(2): R$ 42.1 million
(1)
| (2) RAP Cycle 2023/2024 ,
(3) In relation to ANEEL's term | (4) Actual investment, baseline June/23, compared to ANEEL Capex. 9
INNOVATION DRIVING REVENUE INCREASE
I n n o v a t i o n f o r Va l u e C r e a t i o n
Smart Wires
Drones
Energy Storage
Power Reserve
Auctions
Technology to control
First company to use drones
First large-scale project for
Usage of the energy storage
the energy flow through
for inspection and
energy storage in batteries
technology in Power Reserve
several transmission
maintenance of transmission
implemented in 2022
Auctions
lines
lines in Brazil
Authentic and Effective ESG Agenda
-
Carbon Neutral since 2019
Annual CO2 reduction target
1st energy transmission company to issue Green Bonds in Brazil
Protection of 135k hectares in Mato Grosso do Sul: Protecting without Possessing
- Safety as non-negotiable value
Young Apprentice and Young Talents programs
Active program for diversity and inclusion
G
Listed on B3 since 1999
BoD¹ with 25% independent
members
3 advisory committees²
Critical Risk Analysis
committee
(1) Board of Directors | (2) Organizational Talent, Audit & Risks, Corporate Governance, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation
STOCKS
STRUCTURAL GROWTH TAILWINDS
(1)
Rebased to 100 on December 31st, 2012
750
700
584.4%
650
600
550
448.1%
TAESA
500
450
400
350
213.1%
Alupar
300
196.2%
IEE
250
181.2%
CDI
200
106.6%
IBOVESPA
150
100
50
Jan-13
Jan-14Jan-15
Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20Jan-21Jan-22Jan-23Jan-24
Source: FactSet, Central Bank of Brazil, IBGE and B3 as of April 30th, 2024.
Note: (1) Performance considering dividends received by the shareholders of each company since December 31st, 2012.
December 31st, 2012 to March 31st, 2024.
Shareholder
Total Return
Average Annual Return
18.5%
(10.4% average annual share price appreciation)
IPCA + 11.5%(2)
243% x CDI
Practice of at least 75% payout to
READY TO BENEFIT FROM
STRUCTURAL GROWTH TAILWINDS
Transmission lines development in
Brazil mainly driven by:
- Integration of new renewable sources (solar and wind)
- Large amount of wind and solar development in the Northeast
+40 GW in energy generation
C installed capacity (+16 GW from wind and solar sources) until 2031
Pioneer in new technologies to serve energy transition through smart wires and energy storage solutions
Dominant presence in the Brazilian Center-South, which is the wealthiest region in Brazil, representing
Footprint and execution capabilities poised to connecting new renewable projects in the Northeast region to the energy transmission grid
I N V E S TO R R E L AT I O N S |T EA M
ri@isacteep.com.br @isacteepbr www.isacteep.com.br/ri
+ R $ 1 5 8 b n I n v e s t m e n t s e x p e c t e d t o e x p a n d t h e n e t w o r k i n t h e c o u n t r y u n t i l 2 0 3 2
Source: ISA CTEEP, The Economist and EPE. Note: (1) According to PDE 2030/2032.
