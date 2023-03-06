Advanced search
    CTIC   US12648L6011

CTI BIOPHARMA CORP.

(CTIC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
4.935 USD   -8.27%
07:42aCTI BioPharma's Q4 Loss Narrows
MT
06:41aCti Biopharma : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01CTI BioPharma to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
PR
Transcript : CTI BioPharma Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2023

03/06/2023 | 04:30pm EST
Good morning, and welcome to the CTI BioPharma Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 683 M 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CTI BIOPHARMA CORP.
Duration : Period :
CTI BioPharma Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTI BIOPHARMA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,38 $
Average target price 11,41 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam R. Craig President, CEO, Director & Chief Medical Officer
David H. Kirske Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Fischer Chairman
Reed Vaughn Tuckson Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael A. Metzger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP.-10.48%683
MODERNA, INC.-20.28%55 324
LONZA GROUP AG25.23%44 850
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.77%41 011
SEAGEN INC.41.07%33 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%25 146