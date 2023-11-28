CTI Logistics Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Peter Leonhardt as a non-executive director of CTI and its controlled subsidiaries, with effect from 23 November 2023. Leonhardt has served as a non-executive director for over 20 years and also as chairman of the Audit & Risk and Remuneration & Nomination Committees. The Company would like to thank Leonhardt for his contributions and wish him well for his future endeavours.