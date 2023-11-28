CTI Logistics Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged provision of logistics and transport services, rental of property, specialized flooring logistics and provision of security services. The Company operates through three segments: Transport service, Logistics services and Property. Its Transport service segment includes the provision of courier, taxi truck, parcel distribution, fleet management and line haul freight. Its Logistics segment includes the provision of warehousing and distribution, specialized flooring logistics, supply-based management services and document storage services. Its Property segment includes rental of owner-occupied and investment property. It operates warehousing facilities in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and regional Western Australia (Karratha, Broome and Bunbury). The Company serves under various brands, which include Action, A.R.M. Security, Bring Couriers, Bunbury Freight Services, Foxline Express Parcels and others.