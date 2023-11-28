CTI Logistics Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Peter Leonhardt as a non-executive director of CTI and its controlled subsidiaries, with effect from 23 November 2023. Leonhardt has served as a non-executive director for over 20 years and also as chairman of the Audit & Risk and Remuneration & Nomination Committees. The Company would like to thank Leonhardt for his contributions and wish him well for his future endeavours.
CTI Logistics Limited Announces the Resignation of Peter Leonhardt as Non-Executive Director
November 27, 2023 at 11:25 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023