CTO Realty Growth : Articles of Amendment

CTO NEWCO REIT, INC.

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

CTO NEWCO REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Corporation"), hereby certifies to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of Maryland that:

FIRST: The Corporation desires to, and does hereby, amend the charter of the Corporation as currently in effect (the "Charter") by striking out the existing Article II and inserting in lieu thereof the following new Article II to effectuate a change in the name of the Corporation:

ARTICLE II

NAME

The name of the corporation (the "Corporation") is:

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

SECOND: The board of directors of the Corporation, by a written consent signed by all of the directors pursuant to and in accordance with Section 2-408(c) of the Maryland General Corporation Law (the "MGCL"), duly advised and approved these Articles of Amendment.

THIRD: The amendment contained in these Articles of Amendment is limited to a change expressly authorized by Section 2-605(a)(1) of the MGCL to be made without action by the stockholders of the Corporation.

FOURTH: These Articles of Amendment shall become effective at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2021.

FIFTH: The undersigned officer acknowledges these Articles of Amendment to be the corporate act of the Corporation and as to all matters or facts required to be verified under oath, the undersigned officer acknowledges that, to the best of such officer's knowledge, information and belief, these matters and facts are true in all material respects and that this statement is made under the penalties for perjury.

ARTICLES OF MERGER

OF

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.

(a Florida corporation)

WITH AND INTO

CTO NEWCO REIT, INC. (a Maryland corporation)

The following Articles of Merger are submitted in accordance with the Maryland General

Corporation Law, pursuant to Section 3-109 thereof. CTO Realty Growth, Inc., a Florida corporation (the "Merging Company"), and CTO NEWCO REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Surviving Company"), do hereby certify to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of Maryland (the "Department") as follows:

FIRST: The Surviving Company and the Merging Company agree to merge in the manner hereinafter set forth (the "Merger") and as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 3, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and between the Surviving Company and the Merging Company.

SECOND: The Surviving Company is the entity to survive the Merger.

THIRD: The Merging Company is incorporated under the general laws of the State of Florida and the date of its incorporation is February 26, 1993. The Merging Company is not registered or qualified to do business in the State of Maryland. The Merging Company owns no interest in land in the State of Maryland.

FOURTH: The Surviving Company is incorporated under the laws of the State of

Maryland. The principal office of the Surviving Company is located in the Baltimore City, State of Maryland.

FIFTH: The total number of shares of stock of all classes that the Surviving

Company has authority to issue is 600,000,000, consisting of (a) 500,000,000 shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Surviving Company Common Shares"), and (b) 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Surviving Company Preferred Shares"). The aggregate par value of all shares of stock of all classes of the Surviving Company having a par value is $6,000,000.

SIXTH: The total number of shares of stock of all classes that the Merging

Company has authority to issue is 25,050,000, consisting of (a) 25,000,000 shares of common stock, $1.00 par value per share (the "Merging Company Common Shares"), and (b) 50,000 shares of preferred stock, $100.00 par value per share (the "Merging Company Preferred Shares"). The aggregate par value of all shares of stock of all classes of the Merging Company having a par value is $30,000,000.

SEVENTH: On January 29, 2021 at 4:05 p.m., Eastern Time (the "Effective Time"),

pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Merging Company shall be merged with and into the Surviving Company with the Surviving Company surviving the Merger; and, thereupon, the Surviving Company shall possess any and all purposes and powers of the Merging Company; and all leases, licenses, property, rights, privileges and powers of whatever nature and description of the Merging Company shallbe transferred to, vested in, and devolved upon the Surviving Company, without further act or deed, and all of the debts, liabilities, duties and obligations of the Merging Company will become the debts, liabilities, duties and obligations of the Surviving Company. Except as otherwise specifically provided in these Articles of Merger, consummation of the Merger at the Effective Time shall have the effects set forth in Section 3-114 of the Maryland General Corporation Law.

At the Effective Time, as more fully described in the Merger Agreement, by virtue of the

Merger and without any further action on the part of Merging Company or the Surviving Company, the following shall occur:

(a) The outstanding Merging Company Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time shall be converted into the right to receive the same number of validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable Surviving Company Common Shares.

(b) All Merging Company Common Shares shall no longer be outstanding and shall be canceled and shall cease to exist.

(c) Each Merging Company Common Share held in the Merging Company's treasury at the Effective Time shall, by virtue of the Merger and without any action on the part of the holder thereof, cease to be outstanding, shall be canceled without payment of any consideration therefor and shall cease to exist.

(d) Each Surviving Company Common Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time shall cease to be outstanding, shall be canceled without payment of any consideration therefor and shall cease to exist.

(e) There are no Merger Company Preferred Shares outstanding.

EIGHTH: The terms and conditions of the Merger described in these Articles of

Merger were advised, authorized and approved by the Merging Company in the manner and by the vote required by the laws of the State of Florida and the charter of the Merging Company, as follows:

(a) The Board of Directors of the Merging Company, at a meeting duly called and held, declared the Merger, on substantially the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, advisable and in the best interests of the Merging Company and directed that the Merger be submitted for consideration by the shareholders of the Merging Company; and

(b) At a special meeting of shareholders of the Merging Company, the holders of Merging Company Common Shares approved the Merger by the affirmative vote of the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding Merging Company Common Shares entitled to vote on such matter.

NINTH: The terms and conditions of the Merger described in these Articles of

Merger were advised, authorized and approved by the Surviving Company in the manner required by the laws of the State of Maryland and the charter of the Surviving Company, as follows:

(a) The Board of Directors of the Surviving Company, by written consent, declared the Merger, on substantially the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, advisable and in the best interests of the Surviving Company.

(b) The Merging Company, as the sole stockholder of Surviving Company, acting by written consent, approved the Merger.

