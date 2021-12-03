CTO REALTY GROWTH : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS On June 23, 2021, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (the "Company" or "CTO") completed the acquisition of a mixed-use center in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Metropolitan Area ( "The Shops at Legacy") from an affiliate of an investment management company (the "Shops at Legacy Seller") for a purchase price of $72.5 million. There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Shops at Legacy Seller, other than with respect to the Company's acquisition of The Shops at Legacy. The acquisition was funded using (a) available cash, (b) 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds generated from certain of the Company's previously completed property dispositions, (c) proceeds from the Company's partial exercise of its accordion option on its existing term loan, and (d) proceeds from the Company's revolving credit facility, and was structured as a reverse like-kind exchange in order to account for possible future dispositions of income properties by the Company. On December 2, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of a retail center in the Raleigh, North Carolina Metropolitan Area ("Beaver Creek Crossings") from a partnership between (i) a real estate developer and owner and (ii) an institutional money manager (combined, the "Beaver Creek Seller") for a purchase price of $70.5 million. There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Beaver Creek Seller, other than with respect to the Company's acquisition of Beaver Creek Crossings. The acquisition was funded using (a) available cash, (b) 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds generated from certain of the Company's previously completed property dispositions, and (c) proceeds from the Company's revolving credit facility. The following unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Unaudited Pro Forma Financials") give effect to the acquisitions of The Shops at Legacy and Beaver Creek Crossings. The adjustments in the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are referred to herein as the "2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments." 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments The Unaudited Pro Forma Financials present the effects of the acquisitions of The Shops at Legacy and Beaver Creek Crossings, collectively referred to herein as the "Properties", as though they had occurred on January 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. Unaudited Pro Forma Financials The Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are based on the estimates and assumptions as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K set forth in the notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials, which are preliminary and have been made solely for the purpose of developing such pro forma information. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are not necessarily indicative of the financial position or operating results that would have been achieved had the acquisitions of the Properties occurred on the dates indicated, nor are they necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position or operating results. Assumptions underlying the adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials.

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Historical 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments -

Beaver Creek Crossings Notes Pro Forma ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 162,297 $ 21,371 [A] $ 183,668 Building and Improvements, at Cost 256,902 39,170 [A] 296,072 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost 701 - 701 Construction in Process, at Cost 1,675 - 1,675 Total Real Estate, at Cost 421,575 60,541 482,116 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (22,385) - (22,385) Real Estate-Net 399,190 60,541 459,731 Land and Development Costs 6,702 - 6,702 Intangible Lease Assets-Net 64,624 11,029 [A] 75,653 Assets Held for Sale 835 - 835 Investment in Joint Ventures 25,575 - 25,575 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 37,468 - 37,468 Mitigation Credits 3,405 - 3,405 Mitigation Credit Rights 21,573 - 21,573 Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments 38,993 - 38,993 Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,005 - 7,005 Restricted Cash 68,546 (66,179) [B] 2,367 Refundable Income Taxes 856 - 856 Deferred Income Taxes-Net 215 - 215 Other Assets 11,695 - 11,695 Total Assets $ 686,682 $ 5,391 $ 692,073 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,402 $ - $ 1,402 Accrued and Other Liabilities 12,716 2,800 [B] 15,516 Deferred Revenue 3,656 429 [B] 4,085 Intangible Lease Liabilities-Net 3,036 952 [A] 3,988 Liabilities Held for Sale 831 - 831 Long-Term Debt 229,894 1,210 [B] 231,104 Total Liabilities 251,535 5,391 256,926 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 3,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 30 - 30 Common Stock - 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 5,960,912 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 60 - 60 Additional Paid-In Capital 86,899 - 86,899 Retained Earnings 348,681 - 348,681 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (523) - (523) Total Stockholders' Equity 435,147 - 435,147 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 686,682 $ 5,391 $ 692,073 See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements.

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Historical 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments -

The Shops at Legacy Notes 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments -

Beaver Creek Crossings Notes Pro Forma Revenues Income Properties $ 13,734 $ 1,945 [A] $ 4,896 [A] $ 20,575 Management Fee Income 940 - - 940 Interest Income from Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments 726 - - 726 Real Estate Operations 1,177 - - 1,177 Total Revenues 16,577 1,945 4,896 23,418 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (3,984) (894) [A] (1,040) [A] (5,918) Real Estate Operations (252) - - (252) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (4,236) (894) (1,040) (6,170) General and Administrative Expenses (2,680) - - (2,680) Impairment Charges - - - - Depreciation and Amortization (5,567) (962) [B] (2,283) [B] (8,812) Total Operating Expenses (12,483) (1,856) (3,323) (17,662) Gain on Disposition of Assets 22,666 - - 22,666 Other Gains and Income 22,666 - - 22,666 Total Operating Income 26,760 89 1,573 28,422 Investment and Other Loss (797) - - (797) Interest Expense (1,986) (276) [C] (14) [C] (2,276) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 23,977 (187) 1,559 25,349 Income Tax Expense (30) - - (30) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 23,947 $ (187) $ 1,559 $ 25,319 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,129) - - (1,129) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 22,818 $ (187) $ 1,559 $ 24,190 Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 3.87 $ (0.03) $ 0.26 $ 4.10 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and Diluted 5,901,095 5,901,095 5,901,095 5,901,095 See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements.

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Historical 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments -

The Shops at Legacy Notes 2021 Acquisition Transaction Accounting Adjustments -

Beaver Creek Crossings Notes Pro Forma Revenues Income Properties $ 49,953 $ 7,864 [A] $ 6,481 [A] $ 64,298 Management Fee Income 2,744 - - 2,744 Interest Income from Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments 3,034 - - 3,034 Real Estate Operations 650 - - 650 Total Revenues 56,381 7,864 6,481 70,726 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (11,988) (3,764) [A] (1,227) [A] (16,979) Real Estate Operations (3,223) - - (3,223) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (15,211) (3,764) (1,227) (20,202) General and Administrative Expenses (11,567) - - (11,567) Impairment Charges (9,147) - - (9,147) Depreciation and Amortization (19,063) (3,851) [B] (3,043) [B] (25,957) Total Operating Expenses (54,988) (7,615) (4,270) (66,873) Gain on Disposition of Assets 9,746 - - 9,746 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt 1,141 - - 1,141 Other Gains and Income 10,887 - - 10,887 Total Operating Income 12,280 249 2,211 14,740 Investment and Other Loss (6,432) - - (6,432) Interest Expense (10,838) (1,106) [C] (19) [C] (11,963) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (4,990) (857) 2,192 (3,655) Income Tax Benefit 83,499 - - 83,499 Net Income (Loss) $ 78,509 $ (857) $ 2,192 $ 79,844 Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 16.69 $ (0.18) $ 0.47 $ 16.97 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and Diluted 4,704,877 4,704,877 4,704,877 4,704,877 See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements.

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 present the effects of the acquisitions of The Shops at Legacy and Beaver Creek Crossings as though they had occurred on January 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. The acquisitions of The Shops at Legacy and Beaver Creek Crossings were funded using (a) available cash, (b) 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds generated from certain of the Company's previously completed property dispositions, (c) proceeds from the Company's partial exercise of its accordion option on its existing term loan, and (d) proceeds from the Company's revolving credit facility. The Shops at Legacy acquisition was structured as a reverse like-kind exchange in order to account for possible future dispositions of income properties by the Company. Unaudited Pro Forma Financials. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are based on the estimates and assumptions as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K set forth in the notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials, which are preliminary and have been made solely for the purpose of developing such pro forma information. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are not necessarily indicative of the financial position or operating results that would have been achieved had the acquisition of the Properties occurred on the dates indicated, nor are they necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position or operating results. Assumptions underlying the adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Pro Forma Financials. NOTE 2. PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENTS Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021 [A] Represents recording the fair value of the real estate acquired subsequent to September 30, 2021 which are allocated to the acquired tangible assets, consisting of land, building and improvements, and identified intangible lease assets and liabilities, consisting of the value of above-market and below-market leases, the value of in-place leases, and the value of leasing costs. The fair value allocation was provided by a third-party valuation company. The following represents the allocation of total acquisition costs for Beaver Creek Crossings (in thousands): Allocation of Purchase Price: Land, at Cost $ 21,371 Building and Improvements, at Cost 39,170 Intangible Lease Assets 11,029 Intangible Lease Liabilities (952) Total Acquisition Cost - Purchase Price plus Acquisition Costs $ 70,618 [B] Represents the draw on the Company's revolving credit facility of $1.2 million to acquire Beaver Creek Crossings. The actual closing of the Beaver Creek Crossings acquisition was funded utilizing available cash, $66.7 million of like-kind exchange proceeds from certain of the Company's previously completed property dispositions, primarily related to the disposition of the Company's office property in Raleigh, North Carolina leased to Wells Fargo, and a draw on the Company's revolving credit facility. The acquisition is summarized as follows: purchase price of $70.5 million plus closing costs of $0.1 million, of which the total acquisition cost of $70.6 million was recorded pursuant to the fair value allocation provided by a third-party valuation company, less credits of $2.7 million received at closing, reflected as an increase in Accrued and Other Liabilities and Deferred Revenue of $2.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. In addition to the $2.7 million of credits received at closing, $0.5 million was contributed to an escrow account until certain obligations have been completed by the Company, which balance is reflected as an increase to Restricted Cash of $0.5 million with a corresponding increase to Accrued and Other Liabilities and Deferred Revenue totaling $0.4 million and $0.1 million, respectively.