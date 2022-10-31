CTO Realty Growth : New At-the-Market Offering Program - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 27, 2022

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-11350 59-0483700

369 N. New York Ave.

Suite 201

Winter Park , Florida

32789

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (407) 904-3324

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share CTO NYSE 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share CTO PrA NYSE

Item 8.01. Other Events.

New At-the-Market Offering Program

On October 28, 2022, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (the "Company") entered into separate equity distribution agreements with each of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC ("Compass Point") and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC ("Janney") (collectively, the "Non-Forward Equity Distribution Agreements"), and with BMO Capital Markets Corp. ("BMO"), B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley"), Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("JonesTrading"), KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. ("KeyBanc"), Raymond James & Associates, Inc. ("Raymond James"), Regions Securities LLC ("Regions"), Truist Securities, Inc. ("Truist") and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo") (collectively, the "Forward Equity Distribution Agreements" and, together with the Non-Forward Equity Distribution Agreements, the "Equity Distribution Agreements"), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell from time to time shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $150,000,000 (the "Shares"). We refer to these entities, when acting in their capacity as sales agents, individually as a "sales agent" and collectively as "sales agents."

Sales of Shares, if any, may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" offerings, as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, sales made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, to or through a market maker at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices based on prevailing market prices.

The Forward Equity Distribution Agreements provide that, in addition to the issuance and sale of Shares by us through a sales agent acting as a sales agent or directly to the sales agent acting as principal for its own account at a price agreed upon at the time of sale, we also may enter into forward sale agreements under separate master forward sale agreements and related supplemental confirmations between us and BMO, B. Riley, Jefferies, JonesTrading, KeyBanc, Raymond James, Regions, Truist and Wells Fargo, or their respective affiliates. We refer to these entities, when acting in this capacity, individually as a "forward purchaser" and collectively as "forward purchasers," and we refer to BMO, B. Riley, Jefferies, JonesTrading, KeyBanc, Raymond James, Regions, Truist and Wells Fargo, when acting as agents for forward purchasers, individually as a "forward seller" and collectively as "forward sellers." In connection with each particular forward sale agreement, the applicable forward purchaser will borrow from third parties and, through the applicable forward seller, sell a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the number of shares of Common Stock underlying the particular forward sale agreement.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of borrowed shares of Common Stock by a forward seller. The Company expects to fully physically settle any forward sale agreement with the applicable forward purchaser on one or more dates specified by the Company on or prior to the maturity date of that particular forward sale agreement, in which case the Company will expect to receive aggregate net cash proceeds at settlement equal to the number of shares underlying the particular forward sale agreement multiplied by the applicable forward sale price. However, the Company may also elect to cash settle or net share settle a particular forward sale agreement, in which case the Company may not receive any proceeds from the issuance of shares, and the Company will instead receive or pay cash (in the case of cash settlement) or receive or deliver shares of Common Stock (in the case of net share settlement).

Each sales agent will receive from the Company a commission that will not exceed, but may be lower than, 2.0% of the gross sales price of all Shares sold through it as sales agent under the applicable Equity Distribution Agreement. In connection with each forward sale, the Company will pay the applicable forward seller, in the form of a reduced initial forward sale price under the related forward sale agreement with the related forward purchaser, commissions at a mutually agreed rate that shall not be more than 2.0% of the gross sales price of all borrowed Shares sold by it as a forward seller.

The Shares will be offered and sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement, dated October 28, 2022, and a base prospectus, dated October 26, 2022, relating to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267819). This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Non-Forward Equity Distribution Agreements, the Forward Equity Distribution Agreements and the Master Forward Confirmations, the forms of which are attached as Exhibits 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item 8.01 by reference.

Termination of At-the-Market Offering Program

Prior to the entry into the equity distribution agreements, in connection with the establishment of the new at-the-market offering program described above, the Company terminated the equity distribution agreements, each dated April 30, 2021, by and between the Company, on the one hand, and each of BMO, Wells Fargo, B. Riley, Baird, BTIG, LLC, Janney and Truist, on the other hand (the "2021 Equity Distribution Agreements"). Under the 2021 Equity Distribution Agreements, the Company could offer and sell from time to time shares of Common Stock having an aggregate gross sales price up to $150.0 million (the "2021 ATM Program"), approximately $128.9 million of which remained unsold at the time of the termination of the 2021 Equity Distribution Agreements. As a result of such termination, the Company will not offer or sell any additional shares under the 2021 ATM Program.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number Exhibit Description 1.1 Form of Non-Forward Equity Distribution Agreement 1.2 Form of Forward Equity Distribution Agreement 1.3 Form of Master Forward Confirmation 5.1 Opinion of Venable LLP 23.1 Consent of Venable LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. By: /s/ Matthew M. Partridge Name: Matthew M. Partridge Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Date: October 28, 2022