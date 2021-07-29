CTO Realty Growth : Q2 2021 Supplemental Presentation

Schedule of Properties ………………………...........................……………
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
2
Safe Harbor
Certain statements contained in this supplemental disclosure report (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "could," "may," "should," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.
Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management's present expectations and reasonable beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company's exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE or the venture formed when the Company sold its controlling interest in the entity that owned the Company's remaining land portfolio, of which the Company has a retained interest; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company's investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, each as filed with the SEC.
There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"), both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.
FFO and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operating activities as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.
We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of mitigation credits, impact fee credits, subsurface sales, and the land sales gains included in discontinued operations. To derive AFFO, we modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of capitalized lease incentives and above- and below-market lease related intangibles, and non-cash compensation. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.
FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
3
Earnings Release
Press Release
Contact:
Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@ctoreit.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CTO REALTY GROWTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS
DAYTONA BEACH, FL-July 29, 2021- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the "Company" or "CTO") today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Select Highlights
Reported a Net Loss per diluted share of ($0.63) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Reported FFO and AFFO per diluted share of $0.83 and $1.07, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.00 per share on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 21, 2021.
During the second quarter of 2021, acquired one multi-tenant, mixed use income property for $72.5 million.
During the second quarter of 2021, disposed of eight single tenant income properties for a total disposition volume of $60.7 million, representing a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.1%.
During the second quarter of 2021, sold approximately 9,300 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $0.7 million.
Recognized a non-cash, unrealized gain of $3.4 million on the mark-to-market of the Company's investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) during the second quarter of 2021.
Executed an agreement to sell the Land JV's (defined below) remaining holdings, of which the Company has a retained interest, for $67.0 million.
Priced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for $25.00 per share (the "Series A Preferred").
Book value per share outstanding as of June 30, 2021 was $58.51.
The Company is revising its practice of declaring a quarterly cash common stock dividend concurrent with its quarterly earnings and instead anticipates announcing its quarterly cash common stock and Series A Preferred dividends for the third quarter of 2021 and for future periods at the end of the second month of the respective quarter.
CEO Comments
"We are encouraged by our second quarter execution and the progress we are making in constructing a high-quality multi-
tenant, retail-based portfolio," commented John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty
Growth.
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
4
Earnings Release
"We acquired a high-quality, class A, mixed use property in the Dallas market for $72.5 million and we continued to make
good progress with the disposition of our single tenant assets, which totaled $61 million in the second quarter. The contract
purchaser for the remaining Daytona Beach land holdings is in due diligence and we look forward to accretively reinvesting
the expected proceeds into our core strategy. The combination of all of this activity, in addition to acquisition and disposition
opportunities we anticipate materializing in the back half of the year, has us well-positioned to drive strong AFFO growth
in 2022 as we execute on our diversified, retail-based investment strategy."
Quarterly Financial Results Highlights
The tables below provide a summary of the Company's operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021:
For the Three
For the Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
Variance to Comparable
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Period in the Prior Year
Income Properties
$
11,574
$
11,473
$
101
0.9%
Management Fee Income
$
752
$
695
$
57
8.2%
Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments
$
709
$
835
$
(126)
(15.1%)
Real Estate Operations
$
1,248
$
7
$
1,241
17,728.6%
Total Revenues
$
14,283
$
13,010
$
1,273
9.8%
The increase in total revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to increased revenue
from real estate operations related to the sale of subsurface interests.
For the Three
For the Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
Variance to Comparable
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Period in the Prior Year
Net Income (Loss)
$
(3,724)
$
12,611
$
(16,335)
(129.5%)
Net Income (Loss) per diluted share
$
(0.63)
$
2.71
$
(3.34)
(123.2%)
FFO
(1)
$
4,915
$
2,532
$
2,383
94.1%
FFO per diluted share
(1)
$
0.83
$
0.54
$
0.29
53.7%
AFFO
(1)
$
6,294
$
443
$
5,851
1,320.8%
AFFO per diluted share
(1)
$
1.07
$
0.10
$
0.97
970.0%
Dividends Declared and Paid, per share
$
1.00
$
0.25
$
0.75
300.0%
See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share.
The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to a non-cash impairment charge on the
Company's retained interest in the joint venture that currently holds approximately 1,600 acres of undeveloped land in
Daytona Beach, Florida (the "Land JV") of $16.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, net of the related income tax benefit.
The non-cash impairment charge is a result of the executed agreement to sell the Land JV's remaining holdings.
Additionally, during the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized gains on dispositions of income-
producing properties totaling $4.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in addition to a non-cash, unrealized gain of $3.4
million, or $0.57 per diluted share, on the mark-to-market of the Company's investment in PINE due to the increase in the
closing stock price of PINE during the quarter.
Net Income (Loss) per diluted share, FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share for the three months ended June
30, 2021 and the associated year-over-year comparisons include the dilutive effects of the Company's previously
announced special distribution that was intended to ensure that the Company distributed all of its previously undistributed
earnings and
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
5
