CTO Realty Growth : Audit Committee Charter

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER Role and Purpose There shall be a committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (the "Company") to be known as the Audit Committee (the "Committee"). The purpose of the Committee is to provide assistance to the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to (1) the integrity of the Company's financial statements, (2) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (3) the qualifications, independence and performance of the Company's independent auditor, (4) the Company's systems of internal controls regarding finance and accounting established by Company management ("Management") and the Board, (5) the performance of the Company's internal audit function, [NTD: required by NYSE Rule 303A.07(b)(i)(A)] and (6) the Company's auditing, accounting and financial reporting processes generally. In addition, the Committee shall be responsible for reviewing and approving the disclosure required by Regulation S-K, Item 407(d)(3)(i) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), relating to the report to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement. [NTD: required to be included in the Committee's purpose under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.07(b)(i)(B)] In so doing, it is the responsibility of the Committee to maintain free and open communication among the Board, the independent auditors, the Company's internal audit function and Management. The Company's independent auditors, in their capacity as independent public accountants, shall be responsible to the Board and the Committee as representatives of the stockholders. Composition Each member of the Committee shall be nominated by the chairperson of the Board or any member of the Board and elected annually by the full Board, and shall continue in such position until the earlier of (1) the election of his or her respective successor, (2) the end of his or her service as a director of the Company (whether through resignation, removal, expiration of term, or death), or (3) his or her resignation from the Committee. The chairperson of the Committee will be selected by the chairperson of the Board, or if the chairperson does not do so, the Committee members may elect a chairperson by vote of a majority of the full Committee. The Committee shall be composed entirely of independent directors. The membership of the Committee shall consist of at least three (3) directors, each of whom shall satisfy the independence, financial literacy and experience requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), as in effect from time to time. The chairperson of the Committee shall satisfy the financial sophistication requirements of the NYSE. At least one member of the Committee shall be an "audit committee financial expert," as such term may be defined by the SEC. 1 No member of the Committee shall simultaneously serve on the audit committee of more than two public companies in addition to service on the Committee of the Company, unless the Board has made a determination that such simultaneous service would not impair the ability of such member to effectively serve on the Committee. Compensation Subject to any limitations of law, regulation or NYSE rules, the Committee members shall be entitled to compensation for such service as established from time to time, by the Board, in accordance with the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines. Each member of the Committee shall be entitled to reimbursement for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with attending meetings of the Committee and in performing such other duties as a member of the Committee, as may be required from time to time. Meetings The Committee shall meet at least quarterly, or more frequently as circumstances demand. The Committee's quarterly meetings shall include separate executive sessions, without Management present. The Committee shall meet separately on a periodic basis with (i) Management, (ii) the director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function or other person responsible for the internal audit function and (iii) the independent auditors, in each case to discuss any matters that the Committee or any of the above persons or firms believe warrant Committee attention. [NTD: Required by NYSE Rule 303A.07(b)(iii)(E)] Meetings of the Committee shall be called by the Chairman of the Committee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or a majority of the members of the Committee. Except for any regular meeting of the Committee, notice of any meeting of the Committee shall be given in the manner provided for in the By-Laws for the Company for meetings of the Board. The provisions set forth in the By-Laws for meetings of the Board shall govern the requirements of the Committee with regard to quorum and voting for all meetings of the Committee. The Committee is required to keep a record of its actions and proceedings and shall report to the Board at the next meeting of the Board following a Committee meeting or meetings with such report to include recommendations for Board action(s) when appropriate. As necessary or required, the Chairman of the Committee may request that members of Management, director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function, representatives of the independent auditors or other independent consultants be present at any meetings of the Committee. In addition, all members of the Board are encouraged to attend meetings of the Committee. Authority and Resources The Committee has the sole authority to engage and terminate the engagement of the Company's independent auditor and to approve any significant non-audit relationship with or services provided by the independent auditor. The Committee shall have the authority to retain outside legal, accounting or other advisors, as it determines necessary to carry out its duties. The Committee shall determine the extent of funding necessary for payment of compensation to the independent auditor for the purpose of rendering or issuing an audit report and to any outside legal, accounting or other advisors retained to advise the Committee. The Committee shall preapprove all auditing services and permissible non-audit services (including the fees and terms thereof) to be performed for the Company by its independent auditor, subject to the de minimis exceptions for non-audit services described in the Act and the rules promulgated thereunder which are approved by the Committee prior to the completion of the audit. The Committee may form and delegate authority to subcommittees consisting of one or more members of the Committee when appropriate, including the authority to grant preapprovals of audit and permitted non-audit services, provided that decisions of such subcommittee to grant preapprovals shall be presented to the full Committee at its next scheduled meeting. Any communications between the Committee and legal counsel in the course of obtaining legal advice will be considered privileged communications with respect to the Company, the Board or the Committee, as appropriate, and the Committee will take all necessary steps to preserve the privileged nature of those communications. Duties and Responsibilities In carrying out its responsibilities, the Committee believes its policies and procedures should remain flexible in order to best react to changing conditions and to ensure that the corporate accounting and reporting practices of the Company are in accordance with all requirements and are of the highest quality. The Committee's duties and responsibilities shall be to: Financial Statement and Disclosure Matters • Discuss and review with Management, the independent auditor and, if appropriate, the director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function, prior to public dissemination, the annual audited financial statements and unaudited quarterly financial statements, including Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") disclosures.

• Discuss with the independent auditor their required communications, including the results of their annual audit or quarterly review procedures. • At least quarterly, discuss with Management, the independent auditor and, if appropriate, the director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function significant financial reporting issues and judgments, if any, made in connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements, including any significant changes in the Company's selection or application of accounting principles, any difficulties encountered in the course of audit work, including any restrictions on the scope of activities or access to required information, any major issues as to the adequacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and any special steps adopted in light of material control deficiencies.

• Review and discuss with Management, the independent auditor and, if appropriate, the director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function Management's report on internal controls over financial reporting and the independent auditor's attestation report on Management's assessment of the Company's internal control over financial reporting prior to the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K").

• Review disclosures made to the Committee by the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer during their certification process for the 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q regarding any significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting or material weaknesses therein, and any fraud involving Management or other employees, who have a significant role in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting.

• Discuss with Management, the independent auditor and the director or other supervisor of the Company's internal audit function the following matters:  Methods used to account for significant or unusual transactions.  Effects of significant accounting policies in controversial or emerging areas of accounting for which there is a lack of authoritative guidance or consensus.  Processes used by Management in formulating particularly sensitive accounting estimates and the basis for the independent auditor's conclusions regarding the reasonableness of those estimates.  Material audit adjustments proposed and recorded and immaterial adjustments not recorded by Management.  Independent auditor's judgments about the quality, and not merely acceptability, of the Company's accounting principles.

