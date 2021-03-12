CTO Realty Growth : Governance Committee Charter 03/12/2021 | 03:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER Role and Purpose The purpose of the Governance Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (the "Company") is to recommend to the Board (1) individuals qualified to become members of the Board (based on criteria approved by the Board) and the director nominees for the next annual meeting of the stockholders of the Company or at any such time that there is a vacancy on the Board, (2) recommend to the Board the corporate governance guidelines appropriate for the Company, (3) oversee the evaluation of the Board and management and (4) review the Company's policies and programs that relate to matters of corporate responsibility, including public issues of significance to the Company and its shareholders. Composition The Committee shall consist of at least three directors, each of whom shall satisfy the independence requirements of New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Each member of the Committee shall be nominated by the chairperson of the Board or by any member of the Board and elected annually by the full Board, and each member shall hold office until the earlier of (1) the election of that member's successor, (2) the end of that member's service as a director of the Company (whether through resignation, removal, expiration of term, or death), or (3) that member's resignation from the Committee. The chairperson of the Committee will be selected by the chairperson of the Board or, if the chairperson does not do so, the Committee members may elect a chairperson by vote of a majority of the full Committee. The Committee may form and delegate authority to subcommittees when appropriate. Operations The Committee shall meet in person, by video conference or telephonically at least once a year. Additional meetings may occur as the Committee or its chairperson deems advisable. The Committee may take action by unanimous written consent in lieu of meeting. The Committee will cause adequate minutes of all its proceedings to be kept, and will report on its actions and activities at the next quarterly meeting of the Board. The Committee members will be furnished with copies of the minutes of each meeting and any action taken by unanimous consent. The Committee is governed by the same rules regarding meetings (including meetings by conference telephone or similar communications equipment), action without meetings, notice, waiver of notice, and quorum and voting requirements as are applicable to the Board. The Committee is authorized to adopt its own rules of procedure not inconsistent with (1) any provision of this Charter, (2) any provision of the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company, or (3) any applicable law. Director and Nominee Criteria Individuals should meet the following specific minimum qualifications to be considered for Board membership and for continuing service on the Board: • Independence - A majority of the directors serving on the Board at any one time must be independent, as defined from time to time by NYSE Listed Company Manual.

• Integrity and Accountability - Directors must demonstrate high ethical standards and integrity and be accountable for their decisions and actions made in connection with their service on the Board. No individual will be nominated to be a director of the Company where the Committee has determined, in its reasonable discretion, that the individual has demonstrated a lack of ethical standards as evidenced by a material violation of applicable law, regulations, stock exchange listing standards or the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

• Judgment - Directors should be able to provide thoughtful counsel on a broad range of issues.

• Financial Literacy - All Board members should have financial literacy sufficient to monitor the Company's financial performance.

• Openness - Board members should be willing to listen and be open to the consideration of other opinions, as well as the ability to effectively communicate their own ideas.

• Performance Standards - Directors should be committed to Company achievement of exceptional performance standards to benefit customers, stockholders, employees, and its communities.

• Time Commitment - Directors must have the willingness and ability to commit sufficient time and attention to the activities of the Company. In addition to the specific minimum qualifications listed above, the Committee will consider a range of desirable core competencies as beneficial to the Board. The Board as a whole should possess the following specific qualities or skills: • Accounting and Finance - The Board should include directors with expertise in management or oversight of financial accounting and control.

• Business Judgment - Directors should have a record of making sound business decisions.

• Management Knowledge - Directors should be cognizant of current general management trends and "best practices."

• Industry Knowledge - It is desirable for directors to have relevant knowledge and experience specific to one or more of the following real estate areas: land use entitlements, income property investments, publicly traded real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts), or development of real estate in Florida or other directly related areas, construction, real estate law, real estate debt investing, real estate finance, or real estate accounting. • Leadership - The Board should include directors who can and will motivate and require high-performance by management.

• Strategy and Vision - Directors should be capable of questioning, approving, and monitoring the Company's strategic plans, and providing insight and directional focus.

• Local Knowledge - It is desirable that several of the directors live or work in Florida, and have developed both local and state business, political, and governmental contacts that could be beneficial to the Company.

• Diversity - It is desirable that the directors have a diverse mix of experience, skills and backgrounds collectively reflecting the strategic needs of the business and the nature of the environment in which the Company operates. For purposes of this charter, diversity includes business experience, geography, age, gender, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, sexual orientation and other personal characteristics.

• Public Company or Other Board Experience - It is desirable that a majority of the directors have served on the board of other public companies, private or governmental entity boards or have served as an executive with a public company. Chairman of the Board Criteria It is the policy of the Company that the chairman of the Board shall be a director who is independent from the Company. For the purposes of this policy, "independent" has the meaning set forth in the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The chairman of the Board will be appointed by the non-management directors of the Board annually. If the Board determines that a chairman who was independent at the time of selection is no longer independent, or in the event of the chairman's incapacity, the Board will select a new chairman who satisfies the requirements of this policy within 60 days of such determination. Compliance with this policy will be excused if no director who qualifies as independent is elected by the stockholders or if no director who is independent is willing to serve as chairman. Duties and Responsibilities The Committee's duties and responsibilities shall be to: • Review and recommend updates to the Board, from time to time, to the criteria set forth in this charter for the Board and its members.

• Review and report on possible candidates for membership on the Board consistent with the Committee's criteria for selecting new directors and establish a process for identifying and evaluating such nominees. • Establish a policy as to whether the Committee will consider recommendations of director nominees by stockholders and, if it will consider such recommendations, establish procedures for stockholders to submit recommendations.

• Annually recommend a slate of nominees to the Board with respect to nominations for the Board at the annual meeting of stockholders.

• Review compliance with the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and recommend changes as necessary to the Board.

• Develop and recommend to the Board a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company and, at least annually, review such guidelines and recommend changes to the Board for approval as necessary.

• Annually evaluate and report to the Board on the performance and effectiveness of the Board in order to facilitate the directors' fulfillment of their responsibilities in a manner that serves the interests of the Company's stockholders.

• Oversee the annual self-evaluations of the Board and management.

• Annually review the composition of each committee of the Board.

• Review the independence of directors and report to the Board.

• Report to the Board, by means of written or oral reports, submission of minutes of Committee meetings or otherwise, from time to time or whenever it shall be called upon to do so.

• Review the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company annually and recommend changes as necessary.

• Review this charter annually for possible revision.

• Advise the Board periodically with regards to significant developments in the law and practice of corporate governance as well as the Company's compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and make recommendations to the Board on all matters of corporate governance and on any remedial action to be taken.

• Oversee the evaluation of Company Management.

• Perform such other duties or responsibilities as may be expressly delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

