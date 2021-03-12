CTO Realty Growth : Insider Trading Policy

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. INSIDER TRADING COMPLIANCE PROGRAM

(HRM Policy No. 414)

In order to take an active role in the prevention of insider trading violations by its directors, officers, employees and other related individuals, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (the "Company") has adopted the policies and procedures described in this memorandum.

I. Adoption of Insider Trading Policy The Company has adopted the Insider Trading Policy attached hereto as Exhibit A (the "Policy"), which prohibits trading in the common stock of the Company or of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc ("Alpine"), or any other traded security of the Company or Alpine (collectively the "Covered Securities") based on material, non-public information regarding the Company or Alpine ("Inside Information"). The Policy covers directors, officers and all other employees of the Company, as well as family members of such directors, officers and employees, and certain other persons, in each case where such persons have or may have access to Inside Information. The Policy (and/or a summary thereof) is to be delivered to all new employees and consultants on the commencement of their relationships with the Company, and is to be circulated to all directors, officers and employees at least annually.

II. Designation of Certain Persons The Company has determined that those persons listed on Exhibit B attached hereto are the directors and officers of the Company who, with respect to Company securities, are subject to the reporting and penalty provisions of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder ("Section 16 Individuals"). Exhibit B may be amended by the Company from time to time. In addition, under Section 13 of the Exchange Act, all Section 16 Individuals, together with the Company, may be considered members of a "group" under Section 13(d)(3) of the Exchange Act with respect to such persons' ownership of Alpine securities.

III. Appointment of Compliance Person The Company has appointed the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary (or his/her successor in office), or such other person to whom the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary shall designate and oversee, as the Company's insider trading compliance officer (the "Compliance Officer").

IV. Duties of the Compliance Officer The duties of the Compliance Officer shall include, but not be limited to, the following:A.

Pre-clearance of all transactions involving Covered Securities by all directors, officers and employees of the Company, in order to ensure compliance with thePolicy, insider trading laws, Sections 13 and 16 of the Exchange Act, and Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. To ensure compliance, pre-clearance may require inquiry by the Compliance Officer and clearance may require up to 24 hours under normal circumstances.

B. Assistance to the Company's Corporate Secretary in the preparation of reports in compliance with Sections 13 (Schedule 13D) and 16 (Forms 3, 4 and 5) of the Exchange Act for all Section 16 Individuals.

C. Annual distribution of reminders to all Section 16 Individuals regarding their SEC reporting obligations.

D. Performance of cross-checks of available materials, which may include Director and Officer Questionnaires, Schedule 13D, Forms 3, 4 and 5, and Form 144, to determine trading activity by directors, officers and others who have, or may have, access to Inside Information.

E. Circulation of the Policy (and/or a summary thereof) to all employees, including Section 16 Individuals, on an annual basis and provision of the Policy and other appropriate materials to new directors, officers and others who have, or may have, access to Inside Information. Each of the aforementioned persons shall provide signed confirmation of receipt that they have read and understood the Policy.

F. Assisting the Company's Board of Directors in the implementation of Sections I and II of this memorandum.

EXHIBIT A

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.

INSIDER TRADING POLICY

and Guidelines with Respect to Certain Transactions in Covered Securities

_________________________

This Policy provides guidelines to directors, officers and employees of CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. (the "Company") with respect to transactions in the Covered Securities (as defined below).

Applicability of Policy

This Policy applies to all transactions in the securities of both (a) the Company and (b) Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. ("Alpine"), including common stock, options for common stock and any other securities the Company or Alpine may issue from time to time, such as preferred stock, warrants and convertible debentures, as well as to derivative securities relating to stock of the Company or Alpine, whether or not issued by the Company or Alpine, such as exchange-traded options (collectively, the "Covered Securities"). It applies to all members of the Company's Board of Directors, all officers of the Company, and all employees of, and consultants and contractors to, the Company and its subsidiaries who receive or have access to Material Nonpublic Information (as defined below) regarding the Company or Alpine. This group of people, members of their immediate families, and members of their households are sometimes referred to in this Policy as "Insiders." This Policy also applies to any person who receives Material Nonpublic Information from any Insider.

Any person who possesses Material Nonpublic Information regarding the Company or Alpine is an Insider for so long as the information is not publicly known. Any employee can be an Insider from time to time, and would at those times be subject to this Policy.

Statement of Policy

General Policy

It is the policy of the Company to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of any Material Nonpublic Information acquired in the workplace and the misuse of Material Nonpublic Information in securities trading or otherwise.

1. Specific Policies

Trading on Material Nonpublic Information. No Insider shall engage in any transaction involving a purchase, sale or gift of the Covered Securities, including any offer to purchase or offer to sell, during any period commencing with the date that such Insider possesses Material Nonpublic Information concerning the Company or Alpine, and ending at the close of business on the second Trading Day following the date of public disclosure of that information, or at such time as such nonpublic information is no longer material. As used herein, the term "Trading Day" shall mean a day on which national stock exchanges are open for trading. In addition, no Insider shall engage in any transaction involving a purchase, sale or gift of the securities of any other company if such person is aware of Material Nonpublic Information about such other company which the Insider obtained in the course of such Insider's employment with the Company. For example, no Insider may trade in the securities of another company with which the Company may be negotiating a major transaction while in possession of Material Nonpublic Information about such other company or the Company. Information that is not Material Nonpublic Information with respect to the Company or Alpine may still be material to such other companies, and vice versa.

Tipping. No Insider shall disclose ("tip") Material Nonpublic Information to any other person (including but not limited to any of the Insider's family members) where such information may be used by such person to his or her profit by trading in the Covered Securities or the securities of other companies to which such information relates, nor shall such Insider or related person make recommendations or express opinions on the basis of Material Nonpublic Information as to trading in the Covered Securities.

Confidentiality of Nonpublic Information. Nonpublic information relating to the Company or Alpine is the property of the Company, and the unauthorized disclosure of such information is strictly forbidden. In addition, the Company is required under Regulation FD of the federal securities laws and the Company's Regulation FD Policy to avoid the selective disclosure of Material Nonpublic Information. The Company has established procedures for releasing Material Nonpublic Information in a manner that is designed to achieve broad public dissemination of the information immediately upon its release, which is consistent with the legal requirements applicable to the Company. Therefore, no Insider may disclose Material Nonpublic Information to anyone outside the Company, including family members and friends, other than in accordance with those procedures. Also, no Insider may discuss the Company or Alpine or their businesses in an internet "chat room" or message board or similar internet-based forum, or on any social media of any kind.

Hedging Activities Prohibited. No director, officer or employee, or any designee of such person, is permitted to purchase financial instruments (including prepaid variable forward contracts, equity swaps, collars, and exchange funds) that are designed to hedge or offset any decrease in the market value of any Covered Securities, that have been granted to such person by the Company as part of his/her compensation or that are directly or indirectly held by such person.

Pledging Activities Prohibited. No director, officer or employee, or any designee of such person, is permitted to purchase on margin, borrow against on margin or pledge as collateral for a loan the Covered Securities that have been granted to such person by the Company as part of his/her compensation or that are directly or indirectly held by such person.