CTP N : ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO OF 2022 INTERIM STOCK

AMSTERDAM, 30 August 2022 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company'), continental Europe's largest owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate1, announces the conversion ratio of its 2022 interim dividend.

In line with its dividend policy of paying out 70%-80% of its Company Adjusted EPRA earnings, on 10 August 2022 CTP announced an interim dividend of €0.22 per ordinary share for the first half of 2022, which equates to c.75% of Company Specific Adjusted EPRA earnings.

Shareholders were given the choice to receive the 2022 interim dividend either in cash or in shares, with the stock fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 29 August 2022.

The number of dividend rights that entitles to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 62.5. The stock dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.22 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing approximately 59% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the interim dividend in cash, while shareholders representing approximately 41% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in stock.

After payment of the 2022 interim dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 2,863,243 to a total of 444,100,549 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 5 September 2022.

About CTP

CTP continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate1, owning over 9.5 million sqm of space across 10 countries. CTP is the only investor in the region with an entirely BREEAM-certified CEE portfolio, and it became carbon neutral in operations from 2021, underlying its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our corporate website: www.ctp.eu

1 By gross lettable area (GLA)

