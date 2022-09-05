|
CTP N : Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Total capital allocation
-
Date of transaction05 sep 2022
-
Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
-
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous notification
|
Month
|
Total placed capital
|
Total votes
|
|
Total placed capital71.056.087,84 EUR
|
Total votes444.100.549,00
New notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
ISINNL00150006R6
|
Nominal value0,16
|
Total placed441.237.306
|
Votes per stock1,00
|
Number certified0
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
ISINNL00150006R6
|
Nominal value0,16
|
Total placed444.100.549
|
Votes per stock1,00
|
Number certified0
Share information
Date last update: 05 September 2022
Disclaimer
CTP NV published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
532 M
528 M
528 M
|Net income 2022
|
675 M
670 M
670 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 861 M
4 823 M
4 823 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,20x
|Yield 2022
|3,46%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 851 M
5 804 M
5 804 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|20,1x
|EV / Sales 2023
|17,0x
|Nbr of Employees
|520
|Free-Float
|24,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CTP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|13,54 €
|Average target price
|17,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|27,4%