  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-05 am EDT
13.26 EUR   -2.07%
CTP N : Amsterdam
PU
06:10aCTP N : Kicks Off Investment Programme to Double the Size of its Logistics/Industrial Portfolio in Germany by 2026, through Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz, with Bremen Project
PU
09/01CTP N : Tax Policy
PU
CTP N : Amsterdam

09/05/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
CTP N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction05 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Total placed capital71.056.087,84 EUR Total votes444.100.549,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL00150006R6 Nominal value0,16 Total placed441.237.306 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL00150006R6 Nominal value0,16 Total placed444.100.549 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0

Date last update: 05 September 2022

CTP NV published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 532 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2022 675 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2022 4 861 M 4 823 M 4 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,20x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 5 851 M 5 804 M 5 804 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,1x
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 24,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 17,25 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remon L. Vos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilkinson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Barbara A. Knoflach Chairman
Gerard van Kesteren Independent Non-Executive Director
Susanne Eickermann-Riepe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTP N.V.-27.59%5 994
MONTEA NV-32.53%1 470
WHA CORPORATION1.14%1 438
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.85%1 248
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-13.76%804
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-29.23%773