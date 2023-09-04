CTP N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 sep 2023
Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital71.709.193,28 EUR
|Total votes448.182.458,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL00150006R6
|Disclosure0,16
|Previous notification446.321.651
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL00150006R6
|ISIN0,16
|Nominal value448.182.458
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 04 September 2023
