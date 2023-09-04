CTP N.V.
CTP N.V.

Date of transaction04 sep 2023
Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital71.709.193,28 EUR Total votes448.182.458,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL00150006R6 Disclosure0,16 Previous notification446.321.651 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL00150006R6 ISIN0,16 Nominal value448.182.458 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

