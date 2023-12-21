CTP ACQUIRES SITE IN GERMANY FOR MAJOR NEW HIGH-TECH BUSINESS PARK

Amsterdam, 21 December 2023 - CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), is developing a major new high tech business park in Mülheim, Germany, following the acquisition of a 335,000 sqm site from French multinational manufacturing business, Vallourec.

CTP will transform the brownfield site that housed an industrial rolling mill, into an innovative new modern business park that will provide over 160,000 sqm of R&D, laboratory, co-working and industrial and logistics spaces for companies in high-growth technology focused sectors including life sciences and IT manufacturing. Spaces will also be specially created to suit the needs of SMEs as well as larger businesses. Work to build the Park is expected to begin in 2025.

CTP aims to create thriving business ecosystems where businesses come to collaborate and grow together, helping to boost local economies by creating jobs and spur business start-ups. The new sustainably designed Park will feature CTP's unique Clubhaus concept, providing a mix of leisure offerings for occupier employees including amenities such as restaurants, cafes, shops, spaces for exercise, events, socialising, medical facilities and more, all within attractive landscaped gardens alongside cycle paths. CTP believes this will not just attract clients to the Park but help them to attract and retain the best talent.

Earlier this year, CTP announced it would invest EUR 300m to expand its portfolio in Germany over the coming years, as it looks to double the size of its Europe-wide network of business parks by the end of the decade.

CTP has seen a surge in demand from high tech businesses across its European portfolio, with companies seeking to take advantage of the continent's highly educated workforce and stable business environment. Many international businesses are also 'nearshoring' the manufacturing of high-tech products to Europe to be closer to where their customers are located and reduce supply chain risk. New EU regulations such as the European Chips Act are also driving companies to manufacture within the EU.

Marc Buchholz, Lord Mayor of Mülheim an der Ruhr, commented: "We are delighted about the plan to build the new CTPark as an innovation project in the Ruhr region. This will create urgently needed commercial, research and development space for companies based in Mülheim as well as for international players with diverse and high-qualityemployment opportunities. Due to the outstanding university landscape and the unique industrial infrastructure in the region, the park has the ideal conditions for) development and sustainable use."

Timo Hielscher, Managing Director for Western and Eastern Germany at CTP commented: "Acquiring this site in Mülheim reflects our vision to build and operate sustainable future-proofedbusiness parks for diverse fast growing clients that are embedded in local communities and set within beautiful