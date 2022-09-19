CTP N : Announcement - CTP appoints Maarten Otte as Head of Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

CTP appoints Maarten Otte as Head of Investor Relations

AMSTERDAM, 19 September 2022 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') continental Europe's largest owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate,1 has appointed Maarten Otte as Head of Investor Relations.

He joins CTP Group from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, one of the world's leading developers and operators of shopping malls, where he was Group Director of Investor Relations.

Remon Vos, CTP CEO, said: "CTP is excited to have the young, talented Dutch man Maarten Otte joining as Head of Investor Relations. Maarten has an impressive career so far, and joins from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Maarten is excited about the opportunity to step up to support CTP´s growth and establish and further develop relationships with existing and future investors, as well as the analysts. From CTP in particular Patrick Zehetmayr, CTP Group CFO, who will be working with Maarten and Remon Vos are extremely happy with the partnership and look forward to the cooperation."

Maarten Otte, CTP Head of Investor Relations said: "I'm very excited to be joining

CTP, with its industry-leading position in CEE and dynamic and entrepreneurial culture. CTP is uniquely to positioned to benefit from the continued structural growth in the logistic sector, thanks to its sizable investment portfolio which generates a robust and growing income stream. Its unmatched landbank also offers the potential to grow the size of the current investment portfolio significantly over the medium to long-term."

Maarten is a CFA charter holder and studied Corporate Finance & Banking at Tilburg University and EDHEC Business School before starting his career at Unibail-Rodamco- Westfield in 2016. During his tenure there, he gained broad real estate experience working both within the Investor Relations and Investment department.

ENDS