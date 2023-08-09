NEFAB opens its largest branch in Poland's Pomerania region at
CTPark Gdańsk Port
Packaging manufacturer takes nearly 11,000 sqm
Amsterdam, 8 August 2023 - CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased nearly 11,000 sqm of industrial and warehouse space on a five-year agreement to NEFAB Packaging Poland, a provider of comprehensive packaging and logistics solutions, at CTPark Gdańsk Port, a major new sustainable logistics park that CTP is developing in Gdańsk, Poland.
This move strengthens the company's presence in the Pomerania region, doubling its warehouse space and significantly expanding its production facility in northern Poland. Within CTP's building, NEFAB will manufacture various types of packaging, offer cleaning services, and store finished products and semi-finished goods. The lease transaction was facilitated by the Querco Property agency.
By Q4 2024 CTPark Gdańsk Port will comprise 117,000 sqm of Grade A, environmentally friendly industrial and logistics space across two buildings, within attractive landscaped spaces. The scheme is named CTPark Gdańsk Port because of its location close to Gdańsk Port, the largest transshipment port on the Baltic Sea.
In a strategically important location for production, NEFAB Packaging Poland will establish its largest branch in Poland, taking a five-year lease on approximately 10,300 sqm of industrial and warehouse space and almost 600 sqm of office space. CTPark Gdańsk Port's proximity to sea, air, road, and rail transport will support the company's logistics processes and streamline goods distribution. Deliveries will primarily be made within Poland, notably to Northvolt, a company producing energy storage systems and battery modules in Gdańsk, replacing internal combustion engines in industrial machines.
The excellent location, in close proximity to NEFAB's main client, Northvolt, was a key factor in selecting CTPark Gdańsk Port for further expansion in the Pomeranian region. The multi-stage packaging logistics, transport time, and rapid response capability in unexpected situations also contributed to this decision. According to Artur Karnecki, Managing Director at NEFAB, "Analyzing various offers, we concluded that the chosen location is strategic for the development of our company due to the potential new customers in that area. The decision to select this new location was also influenced by the signing of a contract with our strategic business partner, Northvolt."
press release
NEFAB Packaging Poland's dynamic growth is tied to the continuous development of innovative packaging and logistics solutions. The company's offerings cater to industries such as telecommunications, energy, automotive, datacom, healthcare, and the lithium-ion battery technology sector. The launch of production at CTP Gdańsk Port involves adapting the facility for the assembly of specialized machinery needed to implement innovative packaging solutions that meet customer demands and environmental requirements. The installed machinery will enable NEFAB Packaging Poland to meet strict cleanliness standards for both packaging and products and provide specialized technologies and machines for new projects.
"Establishing production lines near markets has been a trend that we have been observing for months, which we have responded to by constructing speculative facilities in Poland. We deliver infrastructure that adapts to changing market needs and economic environments, available for immediate occupancy by tenants. This is how we contribute to the growth of national industry and the economy, which is becoming increasingly independent from production and supplies from other countries, and competing with global export powers. The commercial success of our first business park in Pomerania confirms the success of our investment strategy, and we congratulate NEFAB Packaging Poland on its dynamic growth and the launch of its first production facility in Gdańsk," says Bogi Gabrovic, Deputy Country Head at CTP Poland.
The first building at CTPark Gdańsk Port, with a total area of 37,000 sqm, is already nearly 70% leased. In May 2023, CTP announced that an international renewable energy developer, distributor, and service provider for the energy industry would occupy 25,400 sqm of space. Now, NEFAB Packaging Poland joins the list of tenants and will launch its operations in the second building, which will be ready for use in the first quarter of 2024.
"We are pleased that despite the challenging market situation during the initial search phase, we ultimately managed to secure the space in a strategic location, such as the vicinity of the Gdansk port. The key factor in negotiations was not only NEFAB's current development needs in Poland but also securing the space with potential for further growth in the coming years. We thank NEFAB for their trust and are glad that we could be a part of such significant changes," explained Marek Boczula, COO at Querco Property agency, which facilitated the leasing process.
CTP's two-stage investment, providing a total of approximately 117,000 sqm of leasable space, is located between the only deep-water terminal in the Baltic Sea region - Baltic Hub - and the A1 motorway. The high level of transport accessibility, combined with regional investment support of 30% for large enterprises, continues to attract new branches of production to the region.
About CTP
CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu
