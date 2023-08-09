NEFAB Packaging Poland's dynamic growth is tied to the continuous development of innovative packaging and logistics solutions. The company's offerings cater to industries such as telecommunications, energy, automotive, datacom, healthcare, and the lithium-ion battery technology sector. The launch of production at CTP Gdańsk Port involves adapting the facility for the assembly of specialized machinery needed to implement innovative packaging solutions that meet customer demands and environmental requirements. The installed machinery will enable NEFAB Packaging Poland to meet strict cleanliness standards for both packaging and products and provide specialized technologies and machines for new projects.

"Establishing production lines near markets has been a trend that we have been observing for months, which we have responded to by constructing speculative facilities in Poland. We deliver infrastructure that adapts to changing market needs and economic environments, available for immediate occupancy by tenants. This is how we contribute to the growth of national industry and the economy, which is becoming increasingly independent from production and supplies from other countries, and competing with global export powers. The commercial success of our first business park in Pomerania confirms the success of our investment strategy, and we congratulate NEFAB Packaging Poland on its dynamic growth and the launch of its first production facility in Gdańsk," says Bogi Gabrovic, Deputy Country Head at CTP Poland.

The first building at CTPark Gdańsk Port, with a total area of 37,000 sqm, is already nearly 70% leased. In May 2023, CTP announced that an international renewable energy developer, distributor, and service provider for the energy industry would occupy 25,400 sqm of space. Now, NEFAB Packaging Poland joins the list of tenants and will launch its operations in the second building, which will be ready for use in the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased that despite the challenging market situation during the initial search phase, we ultimately managed to secure the space in a strategic location, such as the vicinity of the Gdansk port. The key factor in negotiations was not only NEFAB's current development needs in Poland but also securing the space with potential for further growth in the coming years. We thank NEFAB for their trust and are glad that we could be a part of such significant changes," explained Marek Boczula, COO at Querco Property agency, which facilitated the leasing process.

CTP's two-stage investment, providing a total of approximately 117,000 sqm of leasable space, is located between the only deep-water terminal in the Baltic Sea region - Baltic Hub - and the A1 motorway. The high level of transport accessibility, combined with regional investment support of 30% for large enterprises, continues to attract new branches of production to the region.