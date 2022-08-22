Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-22 am EDT
13.78 EUR   -0.14%
CTP N : Announces completion merger
PU
12:36pCTP N : Announces Completion Merger
PU
Concert Pharmaceuticals Says BVF Partners, RA Capital Management Exercise Warrants Under Financing Deal
MT
CTP N : Announces Completion Merger

08/22/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
CTP ANNOUNCES COMPLETION MERGER

AMSTERDAM, 23 August 2022 - CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), completes the merger with Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz AG ('DIG').

As previously announced, CTP became the holder of 80.9% of the shares in DIG following the launch by the Company of the public takeover and delisting offer for DIG. The upstream-merger between CTP and DIG that leads the pathway to further strengthening CTP's position as Continental Europe's largest listed owner and operator and developer of logistics and industrial property, became effective today.

As a result of the merger, the legal integration of DIG into the CTP group is completed. CTP acquired 100% ownership of DIG, and the DIG entity ceased to exist.

In order to give effect to the settlement of the cash compensation of the merger, CTP will acquire CTP shares from former DIG shareholders that are entitled to receive the cash compensation.

The hive-down pursuant to which the former DIG business will be hived-down to a newly incorporated Dutch entity CTP Germany B.V. is expected to be implemented following receipt of a, from the perspective of CTP, positive binding ruling of the competent German authorities in relation to certain tax aspects thereof.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Richard Wilkinson, Deputy CEO, CFO

Mobile: +420 720 943 337

Email: richard.wilkinson@ctp.eu

Sandra van Loon, Company Secretary

Mobile: +31 6 81 50 47 85

Email: sandra.vanloon@ctp.eu

CTP IR Team

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

About CTP

CTP Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning over 9.5 million sqm of space across ten countries. CTP is the only investor in the region with an entirely BREEAM-certified CEE portfolio, and it became carbon neutral in operations from 2021, underlying its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our corporate website:

www.ctp.eu

CTP N.V .

Apollolaan 151

1077 AR Amsterdam

Netherlands

T: 31 85 27 31 294

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
