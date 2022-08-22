CTP N : Announces Completion Merger

CTP ANNOUNCES COMPLETION MERGER

AMSTERDAM, 23 August 2022 - CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), completes the merger with Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz AG ('DIG').

As previously announced, CTP became the holder of 80.9% of the shares in DIG following the launch by the Company of the public takeover and delisting offer for DIG. The upstream-merger between CTP and DIG that leads the pathway to further strengthening CTP's position as Continental Europe's largest listed owner and operator and developer of logistics and industrial property, became effective today.

As a result of the merger, the legal integration of DIG into the CTP group is completed. CTP acquired 100% ownership of DIG, and the DIG entity ceased to exist.

In order to give effect to the settlement of the cash compensation of the merger, CTP will acquire CTP shares from former DIG shareholders that are entitled to receive the cash compensation.

The hive-down pursuant to which the former DIG business will be hived-down to a newly incorporated Dutch entity CTP Germany B.V. is expected to be implemented following receipt of a, from the perspective of CTP, positive binding ruling of the competent German authorities in relation to certain tax aspects thereof.

