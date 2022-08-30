Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:18 2022-08-30 am EDT
13.74 EUR   -0.15%
05:14aCTP N : Announces conversion ratio of 2022 interim stock
PU
05:14aCTP N : Announces Conversion Ratio of 2022 Interim Dividend
PU
08/24CTP N : continues to invest in the western part of Romania and starts construction of the third park in Arad
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTP N : Announces Conversion Ratio of 2022 Interim Dividend

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTP N.V. ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO OF 2022 INTERIM STOCK DIVIDEND

AMSTERDAM, 30 August 2022 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company'), continental Europe's largest owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate1, announces the conversion ratio of its 2022 interim dividend.

In line with its dividend policy of paying out 70%-80% of its Company Adjusted EPRA earnings, on 10 August 2022 CTP announced an interim dividend of €0.22 per ordinary share for the first half of 2022, which equates to c.75% of Company Specific Adjusted EPRA earnings.

Shareholders were given the choice to receive the 2022 interim dividend either in cash or in shares, with the stock fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 29 August 2022.

The number of dividend rights that entitles to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 62.5. The stock dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.22 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing approximately 59% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the interim dividend in cash, while shareholders representing approximately 41% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in stock.

After payment of the 2022 interim dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 2,863,243 to a total of 444,100,549 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 5 September 2022.

ENDS

About CTP

CTP continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate1, owning over 9.5 million sqm of space across 10 countries. CTP is the only investor in the region with an entirely BREEAM-certified CEE portfolio, and it became carbon neutral in operations from 2021, underlying its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our corporate website: www.ctp.eu

1 By gross lettable area (GLA)

CTP Enquires

CTP IR Team investor.relations@ctp.eu

Sandra van Loon

Company Secretary

Mobile: +31 6 81 50 47 85

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTP N.V.
05:14aCTP N : Announces conversion ratio of 2022 interim stock
PU
05:14aCTP N : Announces Conversion Ratio of 2022 Interim Dividend
PU
08/24CTP N : continues to invest in the western part of Romania and starts construction of the ..
PU
08/23CTP Announces DIG Merger Completion
AQ
08/23CTP Closes Merger With Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz
MT
08/23CTP N : Announces Completion of DIG Merger
PU
08/22CTP N : Announces completion merger
PU
08/22CTP N : Announces Completion Merger
PU
08/22Concert Pharmaceuticals Says BVF Partners, RA Capital Management Exercise Warrants Unde..
MT
08/10Half Year Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 532 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 675 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2022 4 761 M 4 756 M 4 756 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,32x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 6 071 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart CTP N.V.
Duration : Period :
CTP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,76 €
Average target price 17,50 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remon L. Vos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilkinson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Barbara A. Knoflach Chairman
Gerard van Kesteren Independent Non-Executive Director
Susanne Eickermann-Riepe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTP N.V.-26.42%6 065
MONTEA NV-30.79%1 501
WHA CORPORATION-1.70%1 422
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.10%1 241
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-11.91%815
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-28.29%792