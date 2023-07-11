AMSTERDAM, 11 July 2023 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has appointed Peter Čerešník as Chief Operating Officer.
Peter Čerešník joins CTP Group from international office developer HB Reavis in Slovakia, where he served on a group level in the executive management team and the board of directors overseeing the development of business projects and product innovations across all European markets. His key role functions at CTP will cover responsibility for overall growth, realising the company's construction GLA and occupancy targets, developing CTP's energy business into a reliable revenue stream, and further progressing the areas of procurement, business development and HR strategy.
Peter brings over twenty years of experience in Central and Eastern European markets, previously leading country teams at Microsoft, IT distributor Alef Nula, and software development companies exe a.s. and SAS Institute.
Remon Vos, CTP CEO said:
Peter Čerešník, CTP COO, said:
ENDS
About CTP
CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu
CONTACT DETAILS:
CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:
Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +420 730 197 500
Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu
CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing & PR
Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119
Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu
SEC Newgate
James Carnegie
Mobile: +44 (0)7827 486 224
Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CTP NV published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 07:49:06 UTC.